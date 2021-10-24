UAlbany's annual Pink Game raises money for American Cancer Society

St. Mary’s hosted their annual Dig Pink Game against Rochester Mercy on Tuesday, Oct. 12th. Throughout the past couple of weeks, players collected donations and received the signatures of those fighting cancer, cancer survivors or those who have passed away from this insidious disease on their special pink jerseys. Not only did the Lancers come away with a win in […]
DeWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 12th annual Sally A. Lock Charity Soccer Game at Jamesville-DeWitt raised $10,411 for the American Cancer Society and Coaches vs. Cancer earlier this month. “Every year I ask the players and their parents if they know someone who was diagnosed with cancer, and every time everyone holds their hands up,” J-D Boys JV Soccer Coach Paul […]
Home cookin' will hopefully mean a lot. It hasn't been on the menu for Coach Greg Gattuso and his team very often this season. The UAlbany Great Danes will be home for back to back weekends for the first time this year, as the team hosts Maine for their annual ‘Pink Game’ to raise awareness for breast cancer and the American Cancer Society. The Great Dane fan base is also hoping that this will be the game where their team turns the corner with a victory.
Tara Keane Jacobson had always been there for the Scarsdale community. Since her death after a battle with breast cancer on Jan. 9, 2020, the Scarsdale community has returned that support to her family. Maeve Jacobson, now a senior, was a sophomore when her mom died. The youngest of four...
NEW YORK -- The Columbia women's soccer team (8-5-1, 2-3-0) returns to Rocco B. Commisso Stadium on Saturday to host the Yale University Bulldogs at 3:00 P.M.. Saturday's contest will also serve as a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Fundraiser as part of the team's "Columbia Kicks Cancer" campaign. Donations can be made at any time through the following link, http://gocolumbialions.com/beatcancer.
Nothing like an “emotional” match with Chelsea to fire things up for the playoffs. And nothing like a victory over a very good team to bring confidence to your side of the net heading into a very challenging District playoff tournament. The Dreadnaughts have another week before Districts begin but...
The Watauga Middle School football team does its job in the fight against cancer; Carter Everett receives some well-deserved recognition; early predictions for college's football playoff picture are out; Dwayne McGee win another weekly honor; Lees McRae men's basketball unveils its schedule. For more on these stories, and for more sports news, please click on the link below....
The UAlbany women’s basketball team was picked to finish fifth in the America East Conference preseason poll, which was released Wednesday. Stony Brook, last year’s conference tournament champion, led the 10-team field and earned six first-place votes. No. 2 Maine and No. 3 UMass Lowell also received at least one first-place vote.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Wings are preparing for a two-game weekend following their attendance-record-breaking home opener going back 47 years. Friday night, the Kalamazoo Wings will face off against the Cincinnati Cyclones with a special of $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs. Saturday, the K-Wings will play the Fort...
The Bellefontaine High School DARE Club hosted the 12th annual Powderpuff competition at AcuSport Stadium Wednesday night. The proceeds went to Relay for Life. Girls from each of the four high school classes assembled teams. The juniors defeated the freshmen in the first game. The seniors then beat the sophomores.
ALBANY — What’s impressed first-year head coach Dwayne Killings the most about UAlbany men’s basketball freshman Justin Neely this preseason has been the “high-level confidence” the forward brings to the court. At practices, when the team runs through late-game situations, Neely isn’t afraid to have the play finish with the ball in his hands.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- New Hartford high school senior Luke Radel and his peers have raised $10,000 for Golisano Children’s Hospital through a fundraising and awareness campaign called ‘Lime for Luke.’. Luke is battling Hodgkin's lymphoma, and wants to help other families with sick children through his fundraising efforts. In...
The RPI men's hockey team took round one of the Route 7 rivalry 4-2 over Union on Friday night in front of a sold out crowd at Messa Rink. The same two teams play again Saturday night at Houston Field House in Troy. See highlights here.
The Columbia and Shenendehowa girls soccer teams both won on Wednesday night to advance to the Class AA final on Saturday. Freshman Ella Hebler's header with 36 seconds left gave the Blue Devils a 2-1 win over Shaker while Emily Silva's second half goal proved to be the game winner for the Plainsmen in a 1-0 victory over Bethlehem. See highlights here.
Shenendehowa, Burnt Hills and Hoosick Falls captured sectional championships in field hockey on Sunday afternoon at Schuylerville High School. The Plainsmen beat Guilderland 1-0 in the Class A final. In Class B the Spartans won their ninth straight sectional title 1-0 over South Glens Falls. In Class C Hoosick Falls knocked off top-seeded Johnstown 3-0. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
The Albany FireWolves opened training camp at the Times Union Center on Saturday afternoon on their new turf field. The team opens the season on the road in Toronto on December 4th. The FireWolves play their home opener on Saturday, December 18th.
The RPI & Union football teams both got wins on Saturday afternoon. The Engineers handed nationally ranked Ithaca its first loss of the season with a 14-11 win on Senior Day. The Dutchmen kept their unbeaten record intact with a 27-20 win over Hobart in overtime. See highlights here.
