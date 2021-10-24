Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase is scorching the Ravens

Ja’Marr Chase took some heat in the preseason for his drops. The Cincinnati Bengals were questioned for drafting the LSU wide receiver instead of Penei Sewell.

The critics have been silenced. Emphatically.

On his way to a superb rookie season, Chase is putting on a show Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in a huge AFC North meeting.

Chase shook Marlon Humphrey after running a slant pattern and turned it into an 82-yard TD play after grabbing the pass from Joe Burrow.

At the end of the third quarter, Chase had 8 catches for 201 yards.

His college took notice on social media.