For a second there, you almost felt sorry for Steve Addazio. A little. At least until he started throwing his own players under the bus, one by one. “I would say to you they got caught up in the emotion of the game and took off on the field,” the CSU football coach said of the insanity that made up the final 11 seconds of Utah State 26, Rams 24. “I’m like, ‘Who sent them on?’

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO