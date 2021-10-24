Injured bald eagle rescued in Mellette County

Glenn Youngkin is projected to win Virginia’s gubernatorial contest, defeating former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and becoming the first Republican to win a statewide election in the Old Dominion since 2009. The Associated Press called the race at 12:37 a.m. ET. Youngkin, who was virtually unknown to most Virginia voters...
Voters in Minneapolis have on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure to dismantle their police department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety, according to the Associated Press. For eligible voters on Tuesday, the referendum, known as "Question 2", asked members of the community to amend the city's charter...
An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s lower-dose Covid vaccine to children 5 to 11. That recommendation now goes to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Once she signs off, more than 28 million children can start receiving their vaccines. Members...
Eric Adams has won the New York City mayor's race, fending off Republican and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. The race was swiftly called for Adams, who was projected to be the winner shortly after polls closed. Early tabulations showed him garnering more than 75 percent of the vote, with Sliwa badly trailing with just under 20 percent.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
American Airlines canceled another 250 flights on Monday, continuing a weeklong span of flight cancellations due to staffing shortages and bad weather at its hub airports, CNN reported. The airline said it canceled 1,058 flights on Sunday, which doubled the number of cancellations on Friday and Saturday. About 10 percent...
(CNN) — City Councilor Michelle Wu is set to become Boston's next mayor after her more moderate challenger conceded, making her the first woman and person of color elected to the top post in the city's history. CNN has not yet projected the race. "From every corner of our city,...
Comments / 0