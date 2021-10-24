CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S.-Sought Gulf Cartel Faction Leader Killed As Deadly Violence Breaks Out In Matamoros

By jsalinas
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of Matamoros remain on edge following Friday night’s violence that left four people dead, including a most-wanted Gulf Cartel leader and two other cartel gunmen, along with a...

Randy Furr
9d ago

The US dept. of justice has declared parents as domestic terrorist, at the same time ignore the drug gangs on the southern border, sounds like California style of law enforcement

