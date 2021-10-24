Underrated Horror Movie Recommendations: The Dark Half

Every genre of story has its standing tropes. Westerns have black hats and white hats, face-offs between lone gunmen standing in the middle of otherwise deserted streets, and nearly mandatory shots of wide-open vistas under bright blue skies. Rom-coms have obligatory meet-cutes and post-blow-up reconciliations. Murder mysteries have their quirky detectives who make unlikely connections, noir stories have their femmes fatales and grievous setbacks for hardbitten heroes, musicals have their “I Wish” declarations of intent and their supposedly spontaneous choreography. In any genre you can name, there are long-established patterns for efficient, effective storytelling, and creators who have to decide whether to subvert those expectations, or give longtime fans of the genre what they’ve been trained to want to see.

