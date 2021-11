4K Review: The Suicide Squad Comes Loaded, as All DC Movies Should. Say what you will about James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, and there’s plenty to say. Like a patchwork crazy quilt, it has lots of fun shiny things, and other parts that look less appealing. But don’t say the home version lacks anything. While DC movies typically come with maybe an hour of extras and no commentary, all carefully stage-managed, Gunn delivers almost everything a fan could reasonably request in the 4K and Blu-ray package. Never one to be silent about his work, on social media or anywhere else, the writer-director maintains the kind of open communication fans love. And he’s not shy about admitting flaws.

