The 3-3 Panthers are hitting the road for a Week 7 matchup with the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Sunday, October 24 at 1 p.m. ET. The Panthers have dropped three straight games and will look to get back to their winning ways and try to get back to over .500 on the year. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers (-3) are currently the favorites to win the game, so hopefully the pickers are right and the Panthers can return home with a 4-3 record.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO