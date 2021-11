Willie Mays was ahead of his time as a baseball player. Now, the Hall of Famer is out front in the NFT craze. Baseball’s oldest living Hall of Famer, who turned 90 in May, announced that a non-fungible token will be placed for auction on the marketplace Nifty Gateway, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Mays’ high school diploma and a report card from Fairfield High School in Alabama will be featured, the newspaper reported.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO