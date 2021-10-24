CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Joe Mixon Makes Great Cut, Runs for 21-Yard Touchdown

By James Rapien
 9 days ago

The Bengals have the Ravens on the ropes. Running back Joe Mixon's 21-yard touchdown gave Cincinnati a 34-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday. Watch the play below. For more highlights, go here.

