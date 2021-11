My friend is a New Jersey flipper...someone who is from here and now turns her nose up at us a bit. I got into an interesting conversation yesterday that I wanted to bring to you guys. It was about hometown pride. I was telling my friend that I wrote about New Jersey being ranked the number one place to live in America and she laughed. She asked me if I really believed that and I defensively said, "of course" and she laughed again. I got mad, changed my shirt and sent her this text asap.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO