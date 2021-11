Ryan Fitzpatrick was having a pretty good offseason. He signed a 1-year $10 million contract and could have earned another $2 million in incentives. He entered training camp as the starter, and that status wasn’t challenged throughout the preseason. This was what he wanted, being the unquestioned starter heading into Week 1, with a team that brought him in to for that reason.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO