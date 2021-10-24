CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke's Lambeau Leap negated by replay review

By Will Backus
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is tradition that, when a Green Bay Packers player scores in Lambeau Field, they leap into the crowd and celebrate with the fans crowded around the end zone. This form of celebration has come to be called the “Lambeau Leap,” and, due to its notoriety, opponents often mimic...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Expected To Sign Former Texans Star

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to add a recently-released pass rusher as they continue to try and build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. Green Bay will add former Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Mercilus was released by the Texans this week after nine-plus years with the organization.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Confirms Major Boost For The Packers

On Wednesday morning, the Green Bay Packers received a massive boost when reports emerged suggesting one of the team’s best players would be back on the practice field. All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari finally made his 2021 debut on the practice field. The star offensive lineman suffered a torn ACL during a practice on New Years Eve during the 2020 season. That injury kept him out of the Packers’ run to another NFC title game.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Proposal: Eric Ebron to Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers no longer need Eric Ebron and the Packers are in desperate need of a catching tight end and Ebron should be their target at the trade deadline. Eric Ebron would be the perfect trade candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers to shop at the trade deadline. With the lack of draft capital in the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers should look to trade Ebron to the Green Bay Packers. It would benefit both teams because of the lack of picks the Steelers have and the Packers’ lack of depth at that position.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
NBC Sports

Packers cutting Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith‘s stint with the Packers didn’t last long. Smith is being released by the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Packers signed Smith less than a month ago after he was released by the Cowboys. The party line out of Dallas at the time was that the Cowboys were concerned about the large injury guarantee for 2022 on Smith’s contract, but his contract with the Packers has no such guarantee. Green Bay apparently just doesn’t think he’s playing well enough.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL scout continues to endorse QB Taylor Heinicke as the starter in Washington

“Tough times never last, but tough people do.” I will never forget former Redskins star defensive end Dexter Manley saying that on NFL Films. As a former NFL scout…as someone who worked on arguably the greatest staff in NFL history…as someone who watched all the greats under Gibbs…the Washington Football Team needs to stick with Quarterback (QB) Taylor Heinicke.
NFL
NFL

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke on getting out of funk: 'Just try not to be perfect'

Washington quarterback ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ has hit a skid, throwing just one touchdown to three interceptions over the last two weeks as the Football Team has slid to 2-4. "I feel like I've just been trying to be perfect and trying to make the perfect read every play," Heinicke told reporters on Wednesday, per NBC Washington. "It doesn't really allow me to be who I am or allowed me to be my best."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lambeau Field#American Football#Jakerussell#The Football Team#Old Dominion
Derrick

Favre fan Heinicke savors chance to play at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Washington’s Taylor Heinicke grew up watching Green Bay Packers games on television and idolizing Brett Favre, their Hall of Fame quarterback. Now the 28-year-old quarterback is about to match up with Favre’s successor as Washington tries to cool off reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and snap the Packers’ five-game winning streak.
NFL
chatsports.com

For Washington's Taylor Heinicke, late father's love of Packers adds emotion to matchup

ASHBURN, Va. -- For the Super Bowl XLV festivities at their suburban Atlanta home 10 years ago, Brett Heinicke cooked the one meal everyone always raved about: bratwursts. It's what he would bring to the coaches of his son Taylor Heinicke's teams, from youth ball to college. Naturally, it's what he would make when his beloved Green Bay Packers were playing for a championship.
NFL
FanSided

Washington Football Team: The forgotten quarterback

In all the choruses of anger and frustration following the most recent loss of the Washington Football Team, I have been most surprised by the one thing I have not heard. There has been plenty of “bench Landon Collins” and “fire Jack Del Rio.” I have heard “run the ball more” and even the occasional “unleash Sammis Reyes.” I have heard how the quartet of free agents – Fitzpatrick, Samuel, Jackson, and Humphries – have harkened back to the best-forgotten days of Archuleta and George and Sanders and Smith. But here is what I have not heard:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Packers.com

Lambeau Field ready for Packers-Washington game Sunday

Lambeau Field is set for Sunday's Packers-Washington game, which will revisit the Packers' storied past as the team wears their historic alternate uniform. Making its debut this season, the uniform is inspired by the team's uniforms from 1950-53, which was the second time the team wore green and gold in its history. The uniforms are all green, with gold numbers and stripes similar to the jerseys worn in the 1950s, and matching green pants with gold stripes and matching green socks will complete the look. In the 1950s, the Packers organization was at a turning point amid the rapid growth of the NFL and following the departure of the team's founder Curly Lambeau. During this time, a franchise-saving stock sale helped lay the groundwork for the eventual construction of Lambeau Field and set up the team to stay in Green Bay through modern times ahead of Vince Lombardi's arrival at the end of the decade.
NFL
Culpeper Star Exponent

Ron Rivera sticks with Taylor Heinicke after back-to-back rough outings, says it's part of the learning process

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said he’s sticking with quarterback Taylor Heinicke after a pair of rough games, instead of moving to backup Kyle Allen. Heinicke won over the fan base with a thrilling mix of elusiveness and playmaking, but during the past two weeks, he’s struggled to make the correct read, and limitations on his arm strength have been apparent.
NFL
CBS Sports

Washington's Ryan Fitzpatrick still weeks away from return, per report: Taylor Heinicke to continue as QB1

The Washington Football Team was hoping to get Ryan Fitzpatrick back from a hip injury relatively soon, but a new report indicates that will not be happening. On Sunday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Fitzpatrick is still on crutches around the facility, and is weeks away from returning. According to Rapoport, it is not a certainty that he makes it back onto the field "at all."
NFL
Frederick News-Post

WFT to stick with Taylor Heinicke at QB, with Ryan Fitzpatrick set for MRI in two weeks

Taylor Heinicke’s hold on the starting quarterback job for the Washington Football Team is good for a bit longer. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who suffered a partially dislocated hip in the season opener, is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam in two weeks, after which he’ll be evaluated to determine his status, Coach Ron Rivera said Monday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy