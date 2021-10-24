31 Days of Hell: Mister Designer (1987) - Reviewed

In recent years, Stephen Carpenter and Jeffrey Obrow's 1987 film The Kindred is probably best known to most horror fans as that movie that Synapse Films has very publicly been trying to work out the rights to release for over a decade. Synapse has been teasing an upcoming release of The Kindred since before the blu-ray era, when they were working on it as a DVD special edition, but the project has been endlessly delayed by a series of rights issues and legal and logistical roadblocks, to the point that two new generations of home media technology have evolved in the meantime. The film has taken on an understandable level of notoriety amid all of this "will it ever get released" drama, particularly since Synapse's long-promised disc won't just be a special-edition upgrade, but the film's disc-format debut: as it stands right now, The Kindred is a more-than-30-years-out-of-print orphan of the VHS and LaserDisc era that has never seen an official digital release. But before Synapse's struggle to bring the film to DVD and blu-ray gave it a whole new layer of mystique, it was already a modest cult-classic of the video store era; a lesser-known title, to be sure, but one that has a small but passionate fanbase. I've been a fan of The Kindred ever since I stumbled upon its delightfully creepy and mysterious Vestron Video VHS cover art in the horror aisle at the late Thomas Video in Clawson, MI, years prior to Synapse's initial announcement. Now Synapse's blu-ray is FINALLY happening, with an actual, concrete release date of December, and a much larger audience of horror fans will finally get to see what all the fuss is about (or will get to decide whether they think the movie was worth the fuss to begin with). As a long-time fan of The Kindred since the VHS days, I can assure you that, while it may not be a perfect movie, and while it definitely is rough around some edges when it comes to direction and characterization, it is a blast: a really fun Lovecraftian creature-feature powered by awesome effects, which should have secured a place in the pantheon of '80s cult favorites long ago, if it hadn't been kept so firmly out of print by its tangled rights issues.

