Movies

31 Days of Hell: Mister Designer (1987) - Reviewed

spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian film director Oleg Teptsov tragically only ever had two films to his name before forfeiting the director’s chair and retreating from the film business altogether. After the failure of his second feature The Initiated made in 1989, Teptsov hung his hat and never directed feature films again. A real shame...

www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

wearemoviegeeks.com

DUNE (2021) – Review

So, even though it’s the season of the big somber serious “award-bait” films, who’s ready for a journey back to “a galaxy far, far away”? Whoa, shut down the “hyper-drive”, I’m not talking about that one, y’know the one we all first visited back in 1977. Although we’ve been, cinematically, in this particular “star system” before. First at the movies in 1984, then on basic cable TV in 2000. It’s based on a book series with a huge fan base, although neither version pleased them (as for the 84 “take”, if you catch it on TV, the director credit is for “Alan Smithee” as the acclaimed filmmaker doesn’t want his real name on it), nor did it attract a throng of new admirers. Perhaps film tech needed to catch up to the tale’s unique requirements. Or maybe it just needs the correct director and cast. Now we can see if all three are needed for the proper screen treatment of Frank Herbert’s DUNE.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: Trick or Treat (1986) - Reviewed

Character actor Charles Martin Smith, best remembered for his nerdy face in the George Lucas coming-of-age homage to the 1950s American Graffiti before taking on such iconic roles as Starman and The Untouchables, is the last person you’d ever consider being associated with the horror genre. Well after years of experience in acting in front of the camera, Smith decided to take a stab at working behind the camera and as fate would have it, his debut was in fact of the horror genre. Produced by the DEG Entertainment Group founded by Dino De Laurentiis, the aptly named Trick or Treat was among the first of a series of films which sought to carve out their own niche in what became known as heavy-metal horror.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: Night of the Comet (1984) - Reviewed

The second feature of writer-director Thom Eberhardt Night of the Comet, following the cult success of his microbudget Final Destination progenitor Sole Survivor, arrived on the heels of such 80s cult science-fiction/horror infused comedies as Valley Girl, Repo Man and eventually The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension as a neon-fluorescent colored post-apocalyptic action adventure.
MOVIES
movieboozer.com

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time bank robbers threaten people at gunpoint (but this is a joke) And Cheers: to this enduring classic based on a magazine article!. Bank robberies happen both in real life and in fictional dramas. Nevertheless, such a classic narrative sometimes does form the basis for compelling films. One of the best examples is Dog Day Afternoon.
PETS
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: Truth is Stranger Than Fiction: In the Mouth of Madness (1994)

In individuals, insanity is rare--but in groups, parties, nations, and epochs, it is the rule. In the Mouth of Madness (1994) is John Carpenter's take on Lovecraftian style horror and is also imbued with his patented sardonic sense of humor. It's a wonderful piece of meta fiction that explores the concept of what truly makes one insane. If a delusion is shared by enough people does it become the new reality?
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: The Kindred (1987) – A Lost Lovecraftian Creature-Feature Making Its Comeback

In recent years, Stephen Carpenter and Jeffrey Obrow's 1987 film The Kindred is probably best known to most horror fans as that movie that Synapse Films has very publicly been trying to work out the rights to release for over a decade. Synapse has been teasing an upcoming release of The Kindred since before the blu-ray era, when they were working on it as a DVD special edition, but the project has been endlessly delayed by a series of rights issues and legal and logistical roadblocks, to the point that two new generations of home media technology have evolved in the meantime. The film has taken on an understandable level of notoriety amid all of this "will it ever get released" drama, particularly since Synapse's long-promised disc won't just be a special-edition upgrade, but the film's disc-format debut: as it stands right now, The Kindred is a more-than-30-years-out-of-print orphan of the VHS and LaserDisc era that has never seen an official digital release. But before Synapse's struggle to bring the film to DVD and blu-ray gave it a whole new layer of mystique, it was already a modest cult-classic of the video store era; a lesser-known title, to be sure, but one that has a small but passionate fanbase. I've been a fan of The Kindred ever since I stumbled upon its delightfully creepy and mysterious Vestron Video VHS cover art in the horror aisle at the late Thomas Video in Clawson, MI, years prior to Synapse's initial announcement. Now Synapse's blu-ray is FINALLY happening, with an actual, concrete release date of December, and a much larger audience of horror fans will finally get to see what all the fuss is about (or will get to decide whether they think the movie was worth the fuss to begin with). As a long-time fan of The Kindred since the VHS days, I can assure you that, while it may not be a perfect movie, and while it definitely is rough around some edges when it comes to direction and characterization, it is a blast: a really fun Lovecraftian creature-feature powered by awesome effects, which should have secured a place in the pantheon of '80s cult favorites long ago, if it hadn't been kept so firmly out of print by its tangled rights issues.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: The Blood on Satan's Claw (1971) - Reviewed

As the resurgence of the folk horror subgenre continues to spread like wildfire thanks to the likes of A24 pictures like Midsommar, The Witch and most recently Lamb followed by a recent announcement by Severin Films of a forthcoming folk horror boxed set, it was only a matter of time before frequent British television director Piers Haggard’s 1971 medieval pagan horror epic The Blood on Satan’s Claw would receive renewed attention.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

A Dim Valley (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. Sometime ago Vinegar Syndrome began their partnership with several labels which has resulted in them releasing some seriously underrated and unnoticed films that would have been criminally overlooked otherwise. One of the companies they partnered with was Altered Innocence which focuses on LGBTQ+ and coming of age films.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Halloween Kills (Review)

Rating – 2.5/5. Like most horror fans, I’m a huge fan of the Halloween series. Like most of my other film opinions, my opinion on the Halloween franchise is very controversial. I absolutely adore Season of the Witch and the Jamie Lloyd Saga along with Curse of Michael Myers and the first remake from Rob Zombie. I know many fans dislike these films but I absolutely fucking love them. Hell, I even like H20 but I don’t really care for H40.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: Peeping Tom (1960) - Reviewed

Peeping Tom is about a cameraman compelled to murder women while he is filming their reaction. The camera itself becomes a weapon as the audience looks through it to watch his victims as they die. Released in 1960 (the same year as Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho), it is a precursor to the slasher movies that started to become popular in the late 1970s. Though it lacks the gore and action of the genre it helped to inspire, and the actual violence occurs mostly offscreen, it is creepy because of how thoroughly it puts the viewer into the mind of a killer. Even 61 years later, it is very successful in the way it forces the audience to become voyeurs.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

The Vigil (Review)

Director – Keith Thomas (Arkane) Starring – Dave Davis (The Walking Dead, Logan), Menashe Lustig (Menashe, Holy Woman), and Malky Goldman (Woman of Valor, Unorthadox) When IFC and Shout Factory teamed up several years ago I was extremely excited for the possibility of the amazing releases this collaboration would bring us. The pair has released some seriously eerie horror films over the last few years some of which still get regular revisits from me. A few weeks ago I received the press release for the religious horror film The Vigil from IFC Midnight and Scream Factory. I was really excited to check this one out so I reached out to my friends at Scream Factory and they were kind enough to send a copy my way. Thanks guys!
MOVIES
