NFL

Ryan throws for 336, Falcons get FG at end, top Miami 30-28

By TIM REYNOLDS
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Matt Ryan passed for 336 yards, nearly half of them going to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, and Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give the Atlanta Falcons a 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Pitts had seven...

www.dailyherald.com

numberfire.com

Calvin Ridley (personal) returns to Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. Ridley wasn't with the Falcons for their game in London ahead of the Week 6 bye, but he will be back in action for a Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 10 targets in Ridley's absence and Cordarrelle Patterson came in second with just one fewer look. Ridley has five-plus catches and over 50 yards in every game this season, and he's one of only three players in the league to draw at least eight targets in each outing.
NFL
NESN

Calvin Ridley Explains Reason For Absence From Falcons

Calvin Ridley is putting his mental health first. The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, marking the second week this season he hasn’t played. During the game, he released a statement indicating that the reason for his absence was to take care of his mental well-being.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Falcons QB Matt Ryan Suffers Gruesome Hand Injury

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan appears to be in need of a band-aid or two. The former MVP quarterback appeared to suffer a gruesome left hand injury during the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game. Ryan’s hand was “leaking blood” on the field during the first half of Sunday’s...
NFL
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Ryan
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Aaron Ekblad
FanSided

Three players the Falcons could replace Calvin Ridley with

One of the big stories heading into the Atlanta Falcons’ defeat to the Panthers was the loss of Calvin Ridley. Atlanta’s WR1 was announced to be missing the game with a “personal issue”, a recurrence of the issue that kept him from the Falcons trip to London three weeks previous. Mid-game, Ridley released a statement announcing that he would be making the decision to step away from football to focus on his mental wellbeing.
NFL
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons have no excuses if they lose to Miami

Coming out of their bye week, the Atlanta Falcons are rested and healthy. According to the team, not only was Calvin Ridley returning from his personal matter, but Russell Gage, Josh Andrews, and Marlon Davidson were returning as well. In the case of Andrews, that probably was well sent, as starting right tackle Kaleb McGary was recently put on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
NFL
Daily Herald

Well-rested Falcons head to Miami to face Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Most NFL teams who are chosen to play in London take the following week off, a perk that gives minds and bodies a needed break after enduring two intercontinental flights that come in the span of three or four days. Not the Miami Dolphins. They've lost...
NFL
#Dolphins#Florida Panthers#American Football#Fg#The Atlanta Falcons
pff.com

NFL Week 7 Game Recap: Atlanta Falcons 30, Miami Dolphins 28

With a game-winning kick by Younghoe Koo, the Atlanta Falcons beat the Miami Dolphins, 30-28, in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season. The Dolphins played like a fish out of water early in the game and dug themselves into 20-7 and 27-14 holes before coming back to take a 28-27 lead with 2:33 left in the game. But that was too much time for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who found rookie tight end Kyle Pitts twice to set up a 36-yard field goal for the win.
NFL
CBS Miami

Dolphins Lose 30-28 To Falcons After Furious 4th Quarter Rally Comes Up Short

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins showed they won’t quit. A furious fourth quarter rally fell short, resulting in another loss. But this loss saw the team go down battling. A 13-point fourth quarter deficit was erased led by a suddenly stingy defense, that looked a lot like the ball-hawking unit of last season, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Falcons then rallied themselves to pull out the win, 30-28. It was a wild game, similar to the loss to Raiders in Vegas. But despite the heart shown in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins are left with a sixth consecutive loss and a 1-6 record. For Openers The...
NFL
WJBF

Falcons survive late push at Miami, 30-28

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa’s numbers said he merited a different outcome. These were the stats that the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback posted on Sunday: 32 of 40 passing, 291 yards, four touchdowns. There had been only one prior instance of a quarterback being that accurate, and throwing for that many yards and touchdowns, […]
NFL
WPBF News 25

Tagovailoa's 4 TDs not enough as Dolphins lose 6th straight, 30-28 to Falcons

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Matt Ryan fell asleep during Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, and wasn’t even aware until waking up Sunday morning that the Atlanta Braves are heading to the World Series. The Braves, he noted, are playing for a title despite struggling for much of...
NFL
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atlantafalcons.com

Cordarrelle Patterson reaches unique milestone in 30-28 win over Miami Dolphins

With a rushing touchdown on Sunday, Cordarrelle Patterson became the first player with 10+ rushing touchdowns, 10+ receiving Touchdowns, and 5+ kickoff returns for touchdowns since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970. Patterson has made a name for himself in the NFL by dominating in special teams as a kick returner;...
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Falcons stave off late charge, beat Dolphins on last-second FG

Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The Falcons (3-3) received a breaking performance from rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. The fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft had seven grabs for 163 yards. In his past two games, he has 16 catches for 282 yards.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons highlights: Ryan connects with Ridley for TD pass

After the Falcons blocked a Miami field goal, courtesy of rookie Ade Ogundeji, the offense marched right downfield and capped off the drive with a touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley. This is Ridley’s first touchdown reception since Week 2 against the Buccaneers and his first game action since the loss to Washington in Week 4.
NFL
NBC Sports

Falcons kick last-play field goal for 30-28 win over Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes, the second of which gave the Dolphins the lead with 2:27 remaining, but it was too much time for Matt Ryan. Ryan led the Falcons on a nine-play, 57-yard drive to set up Younghoe Koo‘s 36-yard field goal as time expired to give Atlanta a 30-28 victory.
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28: Top 10 Observations

Today's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins had a little bit of everything. Luckily for the Falcons, it resulted in their third win in four weeks and a return to a .500 record. Our Top 10 observations from Hard Rock Stadium... 1. Kyle Pitts is good at football....
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Fall to Falcons 30-28

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Dante are back to break down the Dolphins’ week seven loss to Atlanta at Hard Rock Stadium. They open up the show talking about the breaking news story from Sunday morning that the Dolphins are heavily engaged in trade talks for Deshaun Watson and per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports Watson will most likely be moved by Nov 2nd. Plus, we talk about the Jeff Darlington and Ian Rapoport reports as well on the Dolphins’ interest in Watson and what is the relationship between Tua and Flores these days per Jeff Darlington. We also talk about the game, the two horrible interceptions thrown by Tua, how the Dolphins’ defense had a poor tackling day, and dig into why the Dolphins came up short. Also what young players on the Dolphins are actually showing some promise this season. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.
NFL




Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
126K+
Post
4M+
Views
