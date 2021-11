Automata Network, a middleware service for decentralized applications on Ethereum and Polkadot, announced the official launch of its mainnet alongside a $20 million incentive fund to help grow its network. According to a statement, the incentive program aims to identify and sponsor projects built on the network, which will further the goal of blockchain privacy and promote a “fair and responsible Web 3.0”.

