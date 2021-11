SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Morrissey debuted in Impact a year ago and has come a long way. He was never a favorite of mine in his WWE days, but he has worked hard, gotten in really good shape, and has been someone to look forward to on Impact shows. On last week’s show, he won the Battle Royal to become the 20th entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound For Glory. That obviously makes him a favorite to win the match. I would look forward to seeing what he can do in a title match against Christian Cage or Josh Alexander.

