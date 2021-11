The concept of time has always fascinated me. Time is the one thing that we can never refill, never replace, and never get back. Once it is gone, it is gone. When we are young we wish for time to hurry up so we can turn double digits, get our driver's license, or turn 21. Significant dates are played to hurry up and get here. Graduations, Christmas mounting, weddings, vacations, births; they are all moments that we want to rush to get to, and then they are over, we wish time away for the next thing.

