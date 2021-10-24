CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Native Union CLIC Pop case for iPhone 13 Series attaches to your neck for easy carrying

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Never misplace your smartphone again with the Native Union CLIC Pop case for iPhone 13 Series. This useful accessory attaches to your neck to keep your phone within...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mac Observer

iOS: A New Charging Animation for Your iPhone

If you’re sick of the boring charging animation on iOS, you’re not alone. It would be awesome if our iPhones could react with a bit more enthusiasm when we give them that jolt of power. With the help of Charging Animation – Volt and the Shortcuts automation on iOS, they can. Let’s take a look at how to set it up.
CELL PHONES
12tomatoes.com

How To Increase Your iPhone Battery’s Life

For those who have a new iPhone or are simply looking to get the most out of their existing phone, there are a few different ways to go about this task. For example, the question that is most commonly asked in these instances is focused on the life of the battery. In the majority of instances, we do not stop to think about the charging process. However, this philosophy may not be best for the lifespan of the battery.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Show the Battery Percentage on Your iPhone

One of the benefits of iPhones with Touch ID is that they lack a notch, so you can easily show the battery percentage on the status bar. This will allow you to quickly check the battery juice on your iPhone without having to open the Control Center. If you're not...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Clic#The Native Union#Italian
Digital Trends

The best iPhone 13 battery cases for 2021

The iPhone 13‘s stellar battery life holds up just fine if you’re running around town, commuting to work, or stepping out for the evening. But if you’re on the road, or otherwise make heavy use of your phone, you will need more juice for occasions when convenient outlets or time may be scarce. A battery case — basically a power pack that’s always available — will help you squeeze more hours out of your iPhone on a single charge.
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

These New Sleeves are Perfect for Carrying Your MacBook Pro

Along with cases for AirPods, Speck has also released sleeves for the MacBook Pro. One can fit 13-inch to 14-inch laptops and the other is great for your 15-inch to 16-inch models. The Transfer Pro Pocket® is a slim, lightweight, and durable protective sleeve for 13”-14” MacBook computers, laptops and...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best iPhone X wallet cases and covers

The iPhone X may be a few years old now, but it’s still a gorgeous phone with a stunning 5.8-inch screen that demands protection. What better way to keep your phone safe than with a wallet case? From leather folio cases to card cases with hidden compartments, wallet cases let you carry your cards, ID, and cash whether you’re out for a run, at the gym, or just traveling light. We’ve rounded up some of the best iPhone X wallet cases and covers around to help you find your next case without any of the hard work.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
makeuseof.com

How to Organize Notes on Your iPhone Using Tags

If you’re an iPhone user, chances are you’ve utilized Notes, Apple’s built-in note-taking tool. It’s a great place to create sketches, jot down ideas, or create lists that you can share with other Apple users. With the release of iOS 15, Apple’s note-taking features got a revamp to include Tags...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Black Friday iPhone 13 Pro case deals

This Black Friday is expected to have tons of great deals on Apple products, and if you've managed to snag an iPhone 13 Pro this year, you're going to want a case to protect it. Now cases may not be the most expensive accessories to buy in the first place, but plenty of case manufacturers will discount their cases for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning you can save money on the best iPhone 13 Pro cases.
TECHNOLOGY
Cult of Mac

Rest easy with this blue light filter for your iPhone

The blue light coming from your iPhone might be the reason you struggle to get to sleep at night. Filter up to 90% of blue light with an Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector, available for up to 52% off for your iPhone 7/8, 11/XR, 7/8 Plus, SE, 11 Pro Max/XS Max, 12 mini and 12 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Test Your Hearing Right From Your iPhone

Over the years, many people suffer hearing loss. Whether it’s the result of years of exposure to loud noises or just our bodies aging, hearing gradually fades. If you find yourself straining to hear certain types of sounds or asking people to repeat themselves, a hearing test may be in order. You don’t need to rush right out to a doctor, though. You can actually test your hearing right from your iPhone first.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

TORRO iPhone 13 Leather Wallet Case has a microfiber lining and a durable TPU frame

Add style, function, and protection to your phone with the TORRO iPhone 13 Leather Wallet Case. It features a soft microfiber lining and a durable TPU frame to shield your iPhone 13 during use and transportation. Crafted with cowhide leather, it cushions your phone from scuffs and scratches from everyday use. Moreover, this iPhone 13 durable case provides internal storage for credit cards, tickets, receipts, and notes. So you don’t need to carry a separate wallet when visiting the grocery store for the ultimate convenience. In fact, the stud mechanism keeps the case securely closed to prevent any cards or money from falling loose. Finally, its slim profile makes it pocket friendly while providing full access to the camera, power, and volume buttons.
TECHNOLOGY
Michigan Daily

It’s time to DTR with your iPhone

Over Fall Break, I had a realization. It wasn’t anything groundbreaking, nor worthy of any headlines, but it continued to snowball in my mind until I finally had to confront it. After all, they say the first step is acknowledging you have a problem, and that’s really what this is: I am far too attached to my phone. Perhaps it’s something I’ve known for a long time and am just now ready to actually do something about it. So, when you realize something is far too toxically intertwined with your life, what do you do about it? You redefine your boundaries and cut the negativity out; my phone and I are having a Define The Relationship (DTR) conversation, and you should do the same.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

TCL TAB Pro 5G tablet features an expansive 10.36” FHD+ display and hi-res audio

Maximize your home entertainment with the TCL TAB Pro 5G tablet. Featuring a 10.36-inch FHD+ display powered by NXTVISION, it delivers enhanced clarity, color, and contrast. Moreover, this 5G tablet boasts hi-res audio to provide an immersive sound experience. This is great for when you watch movies, livestream with friends, or play games. The TCL TAB Pro 5G delivers super-fast streaming thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, enabling you to quickly upload and download. And, with 4 GB RAM, it guarantees multitasking has never been easier. Furthermore, capture special moments in excellent detail with the 13 MP main camera that delivers steady HD videos. All the while, the 8 MP front camera lets you participate in video calls to stay connected with friends and family. Finally, protect your eyes while looking at the screen with various modes, such as Reading, Dark, and Eye Comfort.
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $199 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $199. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $199.99 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Razer Seiren V2 X USB microphone accurately captures your voice without background noise

Create clear and concise recordings with the Razer Seiren V2 X USB microphone. It suppresses noise from the back and sides to capture your voice clearly without any background noise. Moreover, this Razer microphone has impressive sensitivity to showcase your voice with excellent accuracy, especially at higher frequencies, ensuring that you sound like yourself. As a result, it helps you stand out against the sea of streamers and truly bring your message to life. Additionally, this USB microphone features built-in shock absorbers to dampen vibrations from knocks and bumps. As a result, it protects your audience’s ears. Finally, monitor your microphone’s performance by plugging your headset into the 3.5 mm port to hear yourself speak. You can then adjust the levels accordingly.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Alto iPhone Leather Case Collection for iPhone 13 series includes four different styles

Enhance your smartphone with the Alto Leather Case Collection for iPhone 13 Series. The collection includes the Metro, Anello 360, Original 360, and Original 360 with MagSafe. Firstly, the lightweight Metro has a super-slim profile, pocket, flip design, and wireless charging support. Furthermore, it comes in Cement Gray/Original Nude, Raven Black, and Caramel Brown/Raven Black. Furthermore, with the Anello 360, easily hang your iPhone around your neck. It has a compact pocket design that stores cards, and it offers drop protection. Easily turn the card pocket to make it compatible with wireless charging. Additionally, it comes in Cement Gray, Forest Green, and Raven Black. The Original 360 is a classic series that offers drop protection, an ultra-slim profile, and three colors: Caramel Brown, Navy Blue, and Forest Green. Finally, the Original 360 with MagSafe has magnets for MagSafe-charging support, and it comes in Navy Blue and Caramel Brown.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
396
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy