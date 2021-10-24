Native Union CLIC Pop case for iPhone 13 Series attaches to your neck for easy carrying

Enhance your smartphone with the Alto Leather Case Collection for iPhone 13 Series. The collection includes the Metro, Anello 360, Original 360, and Original 360 with MagSafe. Firstly, the lightweight Metro has a super-slim profile, pocket, flip design, and wireless charging support. Furthermore, it comes in Cement Gray/Original Nude, Raven Black, and Caramel Brown/Raven Black. Furthermore, with the Anello 360, easily hang your iPhone around your neck. It has a compact pocket design that stores cards, and it offers drop protection. Easily turn the card pocket to make it compatible with wireless charging. Additionally, it comes in Cement Gray, Forest Green, and Raven Black. The Original 360 is a classic series that offers drop protection, an ultra-slim profile, and three colors: Caramel Brown, Navy Blue, and Forest Green. Finally, the Original 360 with MagSafe has magnets for MagSafe-charging support, and it comes in Navy Blue and Caramel Brown.
