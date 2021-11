Most people should be aware that technology is now linked to nearly every aspect of life. It is continually developing as humans enjoy pushing the bounds of what is possible – it is not a stretch to say that human progress can be measured by the level of technology it possesses. Apply this through history and it is easy to see exactly how each period of history can be categorised, stone age, industrial revolution etc. While technology has an impact on many industries, it is hard to think of one that has been influenced more than gaming. This is because the only games people could partake in were board games and sport, but that all changed in the 20th century.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO