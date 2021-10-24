CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay and the Americans’ Jay Black Dead at 82

By Martin Kielty
 9 days ago
Jay Black, who fronted pop-rock group Jay and the Americans from 1963 to 1973, died at the age of 82, his family confirmed. The band’s second lead vocalist, he was heard on their ‘60s hits “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia” and “This Magic Moment.” Becoming known as “The Voice”...

New Jersey 101.5

Big Joe Pays Tribute to “The Voice” Jay Black

I was saddened this week by the death of my friend Jay Black who passed away at the age of 82 from complications from pneumonia. Jay Black was known as “The Voice”. He was the lead singer of Jay & The Americans, a 60's group that had some pretty big hits like Only in America, Come a Little Bit Closer, Some Enchanted Evening and Cara Maria to name a few.
