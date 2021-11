The Gophers continue the fall season with their first road tournament of the year. Minnesota will head south to Iowa City to participate in the ITA Central Regional. The tournament will take place from October 21st to October 26th, and feature opponents from 28 different schools. The B1G 10 will have three schools participate, with Iowa and Nebraska joining the Gophers. Minnesota last played at Baseline; hosting the Gopher Invitational. They competed against players from Iowa State, Drake, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Gonzaga, featuring an overall record of 42-10 across doubles and singles. They will look to continue their successful start to the year in Iowa.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO