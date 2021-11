NASHVILLE — The hit to the head that Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes sustained midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans looked a lot worse than the injury actually was. Despite needing some help getting off the field, Mahomes quickly cleared the concussion protocol. He could have returned to the game if its outcome was still in doubt. But with the Chiefs down three scores, head coach Andy Reid decided to shut his star quarterback down for the day.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO