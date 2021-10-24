CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FitXR review — fitness app for Oculus Quest

By TJ Fink
laptopmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull-time fitness fanatics may find this Oculus Quest app somewhat underwhelming, but for anyone stuck indoors and looking to burn a few calories, FitXR has an expansive library of cardio-based games that will add some virtual pizazz to your weekly routine. Today's best FitXR deals. See all prices (0...

