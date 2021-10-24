FitXR review — fitness app for Oculus Quest

To properly protect your Oculus Quest when traveling or even at home, you'll need one of the best Oculus Quest cases. Most importantly, the Quest lenses need to be shielded from sunlight at all times or risk permanent damage to the interior screen (think of a magnifying glass burning an ant). Beyond that, something can easily fall into the headset and scratch the lens if you're not careful — and the Quest has a lot of small accessories that are hard to keep track of unless stored in the same place. So whether you want a compact travel case for your Quest and controllers or a larger storage case with space for all your VR peripherals, our list below will do the trick. Or, if you need the best Oculus Quest 2 cases, we've got you covered with that link.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO