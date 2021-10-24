Slash’s Brand New Music Video — check it out!

Incendiary guitarist and solo artist, JOHN 5, dropped his brand new, cinematic music video for epic track, “Land of The Misfit Toys”. The new music video is set in 1980 and tells the tale of a young John Lowery who stumbles into a haunted house and becomes possessed by an entity. This entity gradually turns him into the guitar shredding, face-painted icon we all now know as JOHN 5. “Land Of The Misfit Toys” is taken from JOHN 5’s brand new solo album, SINNER, which was released on Friday via Big Machine Records and is available everywhere now. Stream the album here and watch the new video for “Land of The Misfit Toys” here or by clicking the image below.

