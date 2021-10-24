Patriots fans extremely optimistic following beatdown of the Jets in Week 7

Bill Belichick finally gets his first home win of the year.

For the second time this season, the New England Patriots dominated the New York Jets. The Patriots walked away with a 54-13 victory and players stepped up all across the board. Mac Jones threw for 24-of-36 for 307 yards and two touchdowns — with a 67 completion percentage and 111.7 rating.

Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith made their mark and Damien Harris put together his second consecutive 100-yard game with a touchdown. Brandon Bolden was surprisingly the Patriots’ top pass-catcher with six receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Although it was just the Jets — there were a lot of positive takeaways and momentum will be built from this win.

Here’s how Patriots fans are feeling about the win.

