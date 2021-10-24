CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots fans extremely optimistic following beatdown of the Jets in Week 7

By Isaiah Houde
 9 days ago
Bill Belichick finally gets his first home win of the year.

For the second time this season, the New England Patriots dominated the New York Jets. The Patriots walked away with a 54-13 victory and players stepped up all across the board. Mac Jones threw for 24-of-36 for 307 yards and two touchdowns — with a 67 completion percentage and 111.7 rating.

Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith made their mark and Damien Harris put together his second consecutive 100-yard game with a touchdown. Brandon Bolden was surprisingly the Patriots’ top pass-catcher with six receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Although it was just the Jets — there were a lot of positive takeaways and momentum will be built from this win.

Here’s how Patriots fans are feeling about the win.

How fans feel about Mac Jones

There's some overall optimism after this game

Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs Jets preview: How New England’s offense might find success in Week 7

Despite coming up short in the end, the New England Patriots played possibly their best offensive game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. Now, the team will face a good opportunity to keep building momentum: the Patriots will host the New York Jets on Sunday, and a defense that has had its ups and downs this season.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

5 reasons why the New England Patriots will defeat the Jets in Week 7

We are already getting the second installment of the New York Jets and the New England Patriots this season. This time around, the Patriots will be the home team as the Jets will hope to roll into Gillette Stadium and upset their AFC East foes. The first time these two teams met back in Week 2, New England trounced New York by a score of 25-6 as the road team.
NFL
Enterprise

Offense on full display: 5 thoughts from Patriots beatdown of the Jets

FOXBORO – What's the best way to get your first home win of the season? Have the New York Jets come to town. The New England Patriots, who lost their first four home games, recorded their first win at Gillette Stadium this season when it smashed the Jets, 54-13. The Patriots improved to 3-4.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Patriots takeaways from overwhelming Week 7 win over Jets

Though their record may not show it, the New England Patriots are one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL right now. After a thoroughly monstrous 54-13 victory over the New York Jets, have won 3 out of their last 6, but easily could have been 5-1 over that stretch had they not fallen short in dramatic fashion against the electric Dallas Cowboys and reigning champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
NECN

How Mac Jones Fared in Patriots' Week 7 Blowout Win Over Jets

How Mac Jones fared in Patriots' Week 7 win over Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mac Jones led the New England Patriots to another blowout victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. After beating their AFC East foe 25-6 in Week 2, the Patriots cruised to a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Winners and losers from Patriots' demolition of the Jets in Week 7

Outside of injuries and a few mental lapses, the New England Patriots looked sharp and dominant in the 54-13 win over the New York Jets in Week 7. Mac Jones’ comfortability within the Patriots’ offense is growing weekly and it resulted in a game where he threw 24-of-36 for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Jonnu Smith, who did leave the game with a shoulder injury, was the focal point of the Patriots’ offense in the first half.
NFL
USA Today

Jets vs. Patriots: 4 things fans should know about New England in Week 7

The Patriots dazed Zach Wilson and the Jets couldn’t score more than six points the last time these two teams met. Things haven’t gotten much better for the Jets heading into their Week 7 matchup, but at least Gang Green understands how this Patriots team operates more than it did in Week 2. Though the Patriots have been more competitive in their losses than the Jets, they still have some fatal flaws that Gang Green can exploit for a little revenge on a divisional rival.
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots vs. Jets how to watch: TV, streaming, odds, prediction as Mac Jones faces Zach Wilson in Week 7

The New England Patriots and New York Jets will play their second and final head-to-head of the regular season when these two AFC East squads square up at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Back in Week 2, the Patriots went down to MetLife Stadium and earned their first victory of the season, beating the Jets, 25-6. First-round rookie Zach Wilson struggled through the air, committing four interceptions on the day, which put his team behind the eight ball.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs Jets: Fan Notes from the Game

The New England Patriots bounced back in a big way following their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an absolute blowout of the New York Jets. And yes, I know it’s the Jets we’re talking about here. They’re just awful, and quite possibly the worst team in the NFL (again). And things weren’t made any better for them when Zach Wilson went down. But the bottom line is if you’re able to hang 50 on a team, any team, you did a lot of things right. And yesterday, the Patriots did a lot of things right.
NFL
Patriots.com

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

JETS: Roster - Depth Chart - Stats - Roster Flip Card (PDF) The New England Patriots will return to AFC East Division play this week when they host the New York Jets. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 25-6, in the first meeting between the two teams on Sept. 19 at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots extended their streak to 11 straight wins over the Jets with the victory. That streak is tied for the second-longest winning streak in team history. The Patriots beat Buffalo 15 straight times from 2003 through 2010 and also own an 11-game winning streak against Buffalo.
NFL
CBS Boston

Ups And Downs: Patriots Defense Stands Tall In Convincing Win Over Chargers

BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve got ourselves a football season in New England. The Patriots are now riding a win streak, victorious on two straight Sundays following a solid 27-24 road victory over the Chargers on Halloween. We have been waiting for a good, solid win by the Patriots all season, and they got just that Sunday in Los Angeles. The defense played spectacular against a tough Chargers offense, while the New England offense — for the most part — did its part. It was far from perfect, but it was a much-needed victory over a quality opponent. It was also a good...
NFL
