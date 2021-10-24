CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Manager Will Tell Us We Can Be Better” - Phil Foden Believes Man City Can Improve Following Brighton Win

By Vayam Lahoti
 9 days ago
The Premier League champions made it three wins on the spin as a brace from Phil Foden and a goal each from Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez sealed a comfortable win for City at the Amex Stadium.

Foden, who has bagged four goals and four assists in nine appearances across all competitions this season, starred for Pep Guardiola's side in a central position in the victory over the Seagulls.

The 21-year-old has made a fast start to his campaign after missing the first few weeks of action with a foot injury he suffered on international duty this summer.

After running the show for his boyhood club in their 5-1 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League in mid-week, the Stockport-born star again pulled the strings for City against Graham Potter's side in the south coast.

However, Foden has insisted that City, who have won six and drawn two of their previous eight league clashes, can improve further after their most recent win.

"We know we can be better. We're in a good run of form, but it's something to work on," said the England international in his post-match interview.

City boss Pep Guardiola was impressed by Brighton's display, though the hosts were at the end of an absolute hammering by the Sky Blues in the first-half, where City found their way to a three-goal lead by the interval.

Foden, who set up Riyad Mahrez for his seventh goal of the campaign in stoppage time, added: "You know what the manager (Guardiola) is like.

"We're going to keep going the next games, and keep the level. I've not had chance to be in the changing room. I'm sure he (Guardiola) will tell us we can be better."

