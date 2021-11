Corporate sponsor sought to provide matching funds. Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, Inc., a private, not for profit organization providing a comprehensive therapeutic equine program using horses to facilitate growth, learning and healing for children and adults with disabilities, is asking Long Islanders to participate in the Great Pal-O-Mine Coin Challenge to help raise funds for its vital programs. The challenge will run through December 23rd with prizes awarded to the individuals bringing in the most coins.

