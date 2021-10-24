“Saturday Night Live” Ratings Remain on the Low Side

Has just confirmed their latest season 47 hosts, and it’s a pair of first-timers in Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu. Today, NBC confirmed that the Lovecraft Country star Majors will be hosting the November 13 edition of the show, while Taylor Swift will turn up as the musical guest. We have to imagine that she’ll turn up in a sketch at some point along the way; that often happens with big-name performers and people who have a history on the show. Meanwhile, the November 20 episode will feature Simu Liu of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the host. Saweetie, meanwhile, will serve as the musical guest for that show.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO