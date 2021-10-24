CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

“Saturday Night Live” Ratings Remain on the Low Side

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 9 days ago

“Saturday Night Live” is in a ratings decline and last night was no different. The household overnights were 3.7 million. Total viewers will come in not much higher. The show itself was top...

www.showbiz411.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live promo: Jason Sudeikis & Ted Lasso jokes aplenty

This weekend’s new episode of Saturday Night Live is going to be a great one — arguably, one of the best in some time. How in the world could it not be? You’ve got former cast member Jason Sudeikis on board as a host, and there’s SO much potential for this to be a hilarious 90 minutes of television.
TV & VIDEOS
phillyvoice.com

Fake Gritty makes appearance during 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

Gritty was busy Saturday night cheering on his beloved Flyers against the Florida Panthers at the Wells Fargo Center, a game which the orange and black lost 4-2. But a fake version of the Flyers mascot was featured during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. The sketch, titled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live return date: Kieran Culkin of Succession hosting!

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the Saturday Night Live return date at NBC? Or, at the very least, get more insight on the next host and/or musical guest?. Entering the Jason Sudeikis episode we more than expected to learn more details about the next new episode...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Kate Mckinnon
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live brings back What Up with That? without Bill Hader

One of our favorite Saturday Night Live sketches of all time is What Up with That? — and for a pretty good reason. The entire premise is so absurd; it’s basically the same sketch over and over again with different famous people who get brought on board to sit around and do pretty much nothing while Kenan Thompson sings.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Jason Sudeikis’ Hosting Debut

In a season of so-far first-time hosting stints, this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” continued that trend with “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis taking up the mantle. Of course, Sudeikis worked on “SNL” for 10 years — hired as a writer in 2003, before transitioning to cast member in 2005 — and has since made guest appearances on the show. But this episode would mark the first time Sudeikis would be the star of “SNL,” at least for a week. Host: Jason Sudeikis The thing about “SNL” alumni eventually hosting episodes is that even their hosting debut never quite feels like...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Jason Sudeikis Reprises as Joe Biden in Cold Open

Jason Sudeikis returned to Saturday Night Live last night, this time in the role of host, but he brought his impression of President Joe Biden with him. Saturday Night Live has gone through a few different performers as Biden in the past few years, from Jim Carrey to Woody Harrelson. However, Sudeikis had the longest tenure, playing the character on Saturday Night Live while Biden was vice president. James Austin Johnson is the current Biden, and, in this opening Saturday Night Live sketch, he gets a visit from a "ghost of Biden past" in the form of Sudeikis' Vice President Biden. Alex Moffat also shows up for a minute to acknowledge his brief tenure playing Biden. You can watch the sketch below.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

'The Masked Singer' Hamster is infamous 'Saturday Night Live' comic

The Masked Singer judges were shocked Wednesday when, during the Season 6 Group A semifinals, wild-card contestant the Hamster quite smoothly crooned Luis Miguel’s “Sabor a Mí” in Spanish. Judge Robin Thicke called the sweet performance “easily one of the most charming things I’ve seen in my entire life,” and the panel even thought that Marc Anthony or a member of the Iglesias family might be inside that furry, roly-poly costume.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Awol
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Parodies Origin of National Treasure Map on Declaration of Independence

Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live explored the origin of the Declaration of Independence's secrets, as seen in the National Treasure film series. The Nicolas Cage-led film franchise follows a group of historians piecing together clues left by America's founding fathers on artifacts from the United States' history. The new sketch, led by host Jason Sudeikis, imagines what conversation led to such a convoluted premise. Sudeikis plays Thomas Jefferson, putting ink to paper on the declaration, joined by Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Andrew Dismukes, and James Austin Johnson as fellow founders helping him along. On suggests that treasure map and, when another pushes back, they get a surprise visit from the future. You can watch the sketch below.
TV & VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

Debra Messing apologizes to Kim Kardashian following ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut

Debra Messing was impressed with Kim Kardashian’s debut on Saturday Night Live, following her first reaction to the announcement. The 53-year-old Emmy winner first took to Twitter to question the iconic show about the decision to choose Kim as host, asking “Why Kim Kardashian?” she continued, “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but ‘SNL’ has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch.”
CELEBRITIES
ewrestlingnews.com

The Early Ratings For Saturday Night’s WWE SmackDown Encore On FOX

As many of you know by now, FOX aired an encore presentation of WWE SmackDown on Saturday night. According to the overnight ratings, Saturday night’s replay drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18 – 49 demographic, with 577,500 viewers. The show drew a 0.2 demo rating (656,000 viewers) in the first hour, while the second hour drew a 0.1 demo rating (499,000 viewers).
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast in High Demand for Commercials After Years of Making Fake Ads

Some of the most-watched sketches featuring cast members of “Saturday Night Live” aren’t taking place on NBC’s venerable late-night show. Several of “SNL’s” popular players have in recent months started showing their stuff on a decidedly different stage. Kenan Thompson, who has been with “SNL” since 2003, recently began holding amusing conversations with talking kitchen appliances as he shops for a car in a commercial from Autotrader. Aidy Bryant has been spotted dancing in ads for Old Navy. Kate McKinnon hasn’t been on “SNL” so far this season due to outside projects, but she has been trying to make people smile...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live season 47: Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu to host

Has just confirmed their latest season 47 hosts, and it’s a pair of first-timers in Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu. Today, NBC confirmed that the Lovecraft Country star Majors will be hosting the November 13 edition of the show, while Taylor Swift will turn up as the musical guest. We have to imagine that she’ll turn up in a sketch at some point along the way; that often happens with big-name performers and people who have a history on the show. Meanwhile, the November 20 episode will feature Simu Liu of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the host. Saweetie, meanwhile, will serve as the musical guest for that show.
TV & VIDEOS
mix929.com

Taylor Swift to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ next week

Leave it to Taylor Swift to line up an appearance on Saturday Night Live on the 13th of the month. The singer, whose lucky number is 13, is releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, November 12, and she’ll perform on the NBC show the next day. She’s only serving as the musical guest this time around, although she did pull double duty — hosting and performing — in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Schools Guest Co-Host Michele Tafoya: 'White People Need to Step Up!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Michele Tafoya should probably stick to sportscasting. On Tuesday morning, the NFL sideline reporter sat down for her first of two days as The View guest co-host, and she quickly sent the show spiraling with comments about COVID-19, "culture wars," and teaching children about racism. Tafoya's bizarre asides were repeatedly shut down by Whoopi Goldberg, who suggested the guest co-host was being willfully obtuse about major topics of the day, particularly systemic racism. "You know — you live in the United States," said the longtime moderator, her voice dripping with disdain. "You know that color of the skin has been mattering to people for years."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy