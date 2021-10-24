“Saturday Night Live” Ratings Remain on the Low Side

Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live explored the origin of the Declaration of Independence's secrets, as seen in the National Treasure film series. The Nicolas Cage-led film franchise follows a group of historians piecing together clues left by America's founding fathers on artifacts from the United States' history. The new sketch, led by host Jason Sudeikis, imagines what conversation led to such a convoluted premise. Sudeikis plays Thomas Jefferson, putting ink to paper on the declaration, joined by Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Andrew Dismukes, and James Austin Johnson as fellow founders helping him along. On suggests that treasure map and, when another pushes back, they get a surprise visit from the future. You can watch the sketch below.
