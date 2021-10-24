CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The US urges NKorea to stop missile tests and return to talks

By The Associated Press
WLNS
WLNS
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAr20_0cbJKda000

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat on Sunday urged North Korea to refrain from additional missile tests and resume nuclear diplomacy, days after the North fired off its first underwater-launched ballistic missile in two years.

Sung Kim, the U.S. envoy on North Korea, spoke after meeting with South Korean officials to discuss North Korea’s recent missile tests while nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled.

“We call on the DPRK to cease these provocations and other destabilizing activities, and instead, engage in dialogue,” Kim told reporters, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“We remain ready to meet with the DPRK without preconditions and we have made clear that the United States harbors no hostile intent towards the DPRK,” he said.

Last Tuesday, North Korea fired a newly developed ballistic missile from a submarine in its fifth round of weapons tests in recent weeks.

South Korean officials said the submarine-fired missile appeared to be in an early stage of development. That marked the North’s first underwater-launched test since October 2019, and the most high-profile one since President Joe Biden took office in January.

Missiles fired from submarines are harder to detect in advance and would provide North Korea with a secondary, retaliatory attack capability.

Tuesday’s launch violates multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban any activity by North Korea in the area of ballistic missiles. Kim said the test poses a threat to the international community and is “concerning and counterproductive” to efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim’s South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, said the two had an “in-depth” discussion on Seoul’s push for a symbolic declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a way to bring peace. Noh said he and Kim also reaffirmed that North Korea’s issues of concern can be discussed once talks are restarted.

The U.S.-led talks on ending North Korea’s nuclear program have been largely stalled since early 2019 when a summit between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed due to disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it’s ready to meet North Korea “anywhere and at any time” without preconditions. But North Korea says a return to talks is conditional on the U.S. dropping what it calls hostile policy, an apparent reference to the sanctions and regular military drills between Washington and Seoul.

Before the submarine missile launch, North Korea had also tested several other new weapons systems over a six-week period, including its longest-range cruise missile and a hypersonic missile currently under development.

Those weapons potentially put U.S. allies South Korea and Japan within striking range. Some experts say North Korea may also in the coming weeks test a missile that could reach the American homeland in order to maximize its pressure campaign on the United States.

___

Associated Press video journalist Kim Yong Ho contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

China Urges US To Keep Promises On Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island. Months of simmering tensions spiked in October after President Joe Biden declared that the United States...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MilitaryTimes

North Korea claims latest missile test didn’t target US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has hit back at U.S. criticism over its test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, saying it was rightfully exercising its rights for self-defense and that the weapon doesn’t specifically target the United States. The comments by an unidentified spokesperson of the...
WORLD
IBTimes

US, Europeans Condemn NKorea Submarine Missile Launch At UN

The United States, Britain and France confirmed Wednesday to the UN that North Korea has made progress in its weapons programs following the groundbreaking launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine. Speaking to the media one after the other, ahead of a closed-door Security Council meeting that had been...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
MilitaryTimes

North Korea tests possible submarine missile, amid tensions with US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea in what South Korea’s military described as a weapon likely designed for submarine-based launches, marking possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
The Independent

Biden says there is ‘no need’ for ‘physical conflict’ with China despite rising tensions

President Joe Biden said there will be no need for the US to engage in a “physical conflict” with China and he does not worry about one starting despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday prior to departing the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Biden was asked if the potential for armed conflict between the two world powers had grown because of recent Chinese weapons tests, including one of a hypersonic missile last month.Mr Biden replied: “Am I worried about an armed conflict or some that accidentally occurring with China? No,...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

US hypersonic missile test marred by rocket failure

The Pentagon's hypersonic weapon programmes suffered a setback on Thursday when a booster rocket carrying a hypersonic weapon failed, people briefed on the test result said. The test was intended to validate aspects of one of the Pentagon's hypersonic glide vehicles in development, two of the people said. Hypersonic glide...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballistic Missile#Nkorea#North Korea#Ap#South Korean
The Independent

US alarmed by ‘stunning’ pace of Chinese military advances

After months of simmering tensions, US defence officials say they now foresee trouble with China on multiple fronts, including Beijing’s rapid military expansion as well as its threats to Taiwan.The Pentagon has been surprised and alarmed by the pace of China’s technological modernisation in several spheres, including its nuclear programme, cyber technology, missile capabilities and space programme.The rapid developments have forced the Biden administration to attempt to reorient its policies to avoid a shift in the global balance of power.“The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” said General John Hyten, the No 2-ranking US military officer, who...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seattle Times

‘Astounding’ new sensors make U.S. nukes more powerful and more accurate. But they may create additional security perils

A sophisticated electronic sensor buried in hardened metal shells at the tip of a growing number of America’s ballistic missiles reflects a significant achievement in weapons engineering that experts say could help pave the way for reductions in the size of the country’s nuclear arsenal but also might create new security perils.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
WLNS

Capital Rundown: When exactly will the Biden agenda be finalized?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After weeks of negotiations, President Biden unveiled a new framework for his Build Back Better ocial spending and climate bill. Before traveling to Rome Thursday, he visited Capitol Hill, hoping to break an impasse among Democrats. The Rundown’s Kalie Marantette and ABC Political Director Rick Klein...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WLNS

WLNS

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy