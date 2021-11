Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matchup Preview (10/24/21) This game features a matchup of former NFC Central division rivals, the Chicago Bears traveling to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers. The Bears are coming off a disappointing home defeat to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 24-14 last Sunday. The Buccaneers are coming off a hard-fought road victory staving off the Eagles in the fourth quarter on Thursday Night Football, 28-22. Chicago is 1-2 on the road this season and is averaging 13.3 points per game in those contests. The Buccaneers are 3-0 in games at home in 2021 while outscoring their opponents 124-71 at Raymond James Stadium. Chicago’s defense is allowing 331 yards per game, ranking seventh in the NFL. Tampa Bay’s offense averaging 426 yards per game is third best in the league.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO