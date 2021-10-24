CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices are rising: These 10 easy driving tips will save you money

By Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0vXF_0cbJIvIG00

(NEXSTAR) – As the average national gas price continues to tick higher, many drivers are looking for that dream gas station with absurdly low prices. But did you know that you can save money just by changing the way you drive?

On Friday, the national average hit $3.378 per gallon for regular gasoline, according to AAA . That’s up four cents from Monday, and, given the tight supply, there’s no relief at the pump in the near future.

Soaring gas prices didn’t affect all states equally last week, however. Since last Thursday, these states saw the biggest jumps in average: Connecticut (+13 cents), North Carolina (+13 cents), Florida (+13 cents), Rhode Island (+12 cents), New York (+12 cents), Tennessee (+12 cents), New Jersey (+12 cents), Massachusetts (+12 cents), New Hampshire (+11 cents) and Vermont (+10 cents).

Here’s why gas prices are on the rise

If you live in the western United States, Illinois, Alaska or Hawaii, where gas prices are the highest, you may want to get creative to keep your fuel costs down. In fact, the opportunity to start saving some cash comes well before you reach the gas station.

According to AAA, these ten driving tips can help you minimize your bill:

  1. Got a heavy foot? Stop making “jackrabbit” starts and accelerating hard.
  2. Don’t idle. If your car is stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save gas.
  3. Red light coming up? Stop accelerating and let the car coast up to the signal until it’s time to brake.
  4. You may love your car dearly, but don’t waste money on premium fuel unless the manufacturer recommends or requires it.
  5. Not going on a week-long camping trip anytime soon? Take off those roof racks and top carriers that can have a major effect on gas mileage.
  6. Take it easy on the air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power needed to operate the air conditioning compressor.
  7. If you have a manual transmission, upshift as soon as you can and save fuel by “skip-shifting” when practical.
  8. Do you have timed traffic lights where you live? Slow down and sync up your vehicle’s speed with the green lights to conserve fuel.
  9. When accelerating, do it smoothly to let the automatic transmission upshift earlier, reducing the engine’s rpm and saving gas in the process.
  10. Keep your tires properly inflated — soft tires means the car needs to work more than it should. They also make handling more difficult, and increase the risk of a blowout in the long run.

See more fuel economy tips from AAA .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Tips to save on gas

Gas prices continue to climb across the country. Nationwide, prices are at a level not seen since 2014. Luckily, there are ways you can save on gas. Experts say you can drive more gently, which can make your car's engine operate more efficiently. Additionally, shop around for the best price....
TRAFFIC
wxxinews.org

Sharp rise in gas prices continues

Gas prices continue to rise sharply in the Rochester area and around the country. AAA of Western and Central New York said that prices went up another 7 cents a gallon locally over the last week, and prices are up 15 cents over the last two weeks. On Tuesday, gas...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
WVNS

Gas prices are on the rise in the Mountain State

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Everywhere you go, gas prices are going up. At the Beckley Travel Plaza, regular gas is at $3.32, plus gas is at $3.62, and premium gas is at $3.92. According to Gas Buddy, prices began to spike at the beginning of October and West Virginia travelers are not happy about it. West […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Air Conditioning#Fuel Economy#Driving#Weather
MotorBiscuit

3 Best SUVs to Buy to Save Money on Gas

Plenty of polarizing issues plague our country today, but there is something we can all agree on. Gas prices are too darn high. High gas prices are a hardship that Americans have bonded over for decades. Here are the best SUV models to buy when you want to save money on gas.
TRAFFIC
arcamax.com

4 Tips To Help You Stretch Your Weed And Save Money

Marijuana can be vary dramatically in terms of pricing. Here’s how to stretch your stash and save some money. Now that weed is legal across a growing number of states, there’s more availability than ever. Still, legalization hasn’t done much to solve weed prices, which vary dramatically from state to state and can leave you feeling very confused if you don’t know where to search.
ECONOMY
Johnson City Press

Tennessee gas prices still on the rise

NASHVILLE — Gas prices are still going up in Tennessee, but at a slower rate than the last couple of weeks. Since last Monday, gas prices across Tennessee have risen 4 cents, on average, according to AAA. The state average is now $3.16, which is 26 cents more than one month ago and $1.25 more than one year ago.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
myrgv.com

Gas prices on the rise across the Valley

If you’ve driven around the Rio Grande Valley this week you have bound to notice an increase in gasoline prices compared to last week. The price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline ranges from about $2.96 in McAllen to $2.99 to $3.01 in Brownsville. Last week gas was selling about $2.85 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
wabi.tv

Maine gas prices rise again

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are once again on the rise in the state. GasBuddy says prices in Maine rose 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week to $3.38. That’s almost $1.25 per gallon higher than it was a year ago. The national average is also $3.38.
MAINE STATE
Gazette

8 tips for saving money on Colorado ski slopes

So you missed the early-bird deals on season passes. You missed the first, best way to ski a lot and save money. But there are several other tricks to the trade in Colorado. Here’s what to know before breaking the bank on the state’s increasingly pricey slopes:. Be sure to...
COLORADO STATE
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
INCOME TAX
WREG

WREG

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy