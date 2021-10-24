Bockhorst has heartfelt message after season-ending injury

Clemson senior offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst took to Twitter following Saturday’s 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh at Heinz Field that dropped the Tigers to 4-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.

This is likely the end of the road for Bockhorst, who tore his ACL in the first quarter of Saturday’s loss.

Bockhorst, who led Clemson’s offense with a fiery intensity and passion, gave everything he had to the Tigers through seven games this season. While it wasn’t always pretty, he did what was asked of him, including starting four games at center.

His season improved when he moved back to guard, but it prematurely ended Saturday afternoon.

