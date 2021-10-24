CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Video shows fearless feline chase coyote away from Oregon home

By Jenny Hansson, Nexstar Media Wire
 9 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s a jungle out there! A cat chased off a coyote in a southwest Portland, Oregon neighborhood just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Ring doorbell video captured the coyote sniffing around a home near Portland Community College’s Sylvania campus.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare seeing unusual overcrowding issues in October

But that coyote didn’t count on Kevin the cat.

Kevin jumped into action, sending the coyote packing – first out of the yard – then into the neighbor’s property across the street.

Coyotes, which weigh between 25 to 35 pounds on average, have become a common site in urban areas across the country and are adept at shifting their diets to fit available food sources, according to researchers .

While they are spotted frequently on golf courses and in parks in U.S. cities, coyotes typically prefer open areas such as prairies and deserts.

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

