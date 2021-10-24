CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Exclusive: Scam calls from foreign countries to be blocked under landmark plans

By Bill Gardner
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Foreign fraudsters will be stopped from making hundreds of millions of scam phone calls under landmark plans to protect the British public. Major phone networks have agreed to automatically block calls made from abroad if they show up as a UK number, the Telegraph has learned. The unprecedented move...

www.telegraph.co.uk

The Independent

18,000 mobile SIMs sending scam texts blocked by EE since July

Mobile network EE has blocked 18,000 SIM cards after detecting some 42 million scam text messages since July.Providers have been battling a wave of bogus SMS communications during the pandemic, particularly around parcels and PCR Covid-19 testing but also related to the petrol crisis more recently.The BT-owned firm has invested millions in a new anti-spam filter which can identify and limit the spread of scams, after some customers were tricked into parting with thousands of pounds.Scanning technology looks out for certain traits, such as the construct of the message, whether the number is sending out huge volumes, and looking out...
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

UK phone networks to block scam calls from abroad

Phone providers are to automatically block online calls from abroad that are made to look as if they come from UK numbers, as part of efforts to crack down on a rise in foreign scams. The communications regulator, Ofcom, said it had been working with telecoms companies to tackle the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Ofcom's Scam Call-Blocking Plan Could Save Consumers Millions

A plan by the UK telecoms regulator to block scam calls from abroad could save consumers nearly £10m annually in money lost to phone fraudsters, according to a new study from Comparitech. Ofcom announced on Monday that the country’s telephone networks had agreed to block calls made from outside the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cop26: No 10 rejects India’s call for $1 trillion from rich to poor countries for climate crisis

Downing Street has rejected India’s call for rich countries to hand over $1 trillion to help poor nations meet the climate emergency – arguing they are getting a “massive sum” already.Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, made the demand at the Cop26 summit, hinting his country would then agree to hit net zero carbon emissions earlier than 2070.The help, from the industrialised nations responsible for the climate crisis, must be much greater than a 2015 promise of $100bn a year – which will arrive three years late in 2023.“The ambitions of the world over climate finance cannot be kept...
INDIA
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Google Sends At Least 50,000 Warnings To Users At Risk Of Government-Backed Phishing Attack

Google has issued more than 50,000 alerts to its users who are at risk of a government-backed phishing attack this year. The search engine giant's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) is behind these warnings. According to the organization's blog post published Thursday, the alerts inform users that their accounts could be among the targets of the reported phishing and malware attack carried out by several hacker groups.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Taylor Daily Press

Great Britain threatens to respond within 48 hours of France’s threats of a hunting conflict | Abroad

If France does not withdraw its threats to British fishermen, truck drivers and exporters within 48 hours, the government in London will respond. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. Thus, the struggle over fishing rights in the canal is reaching its climax, despite direct talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last weekend.
U.K.
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
glamourmagazine.co.uk

‘The bouncer let all my white friends in before me. I was the only one refused entry’: For women of colour in the UK, racism on a night out is standard

Nina expected a fun Friday night out with friends on Leeds’s Call Lane. But refused entry to Revolutions, allegedly called “a stupid little Asian b*tch” by the bouncer and told by management to not “pull the race card” after complaining, she took to Twitter in September to express her hurt. As her tweet went viral, an outpouring of women offered up stories mirroring Nina’s own. Four years on from the scrapping of Form 696 — the racist risk-assessment document implemented by the UK government that targeted ethnic minorities by making venues detail audience ethnicity — Black, brown and Asian Brits still feel each subtle and crude contour of racism in Britain’s bars and clubs.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Two asylum seekers, aged 24 and 25, who pretended to be children WIN High Court battle against council who doubted claims and left them in a hotel for adults before carrying out age check

Asylum-seekers who posed as children won a High Court battle with a council for leaving them in adult accommodation - despite them both now being ruled as being over 24. They were among three males who arrived in the UK in August and September last year and all placed in the Holiday Inn in Wembley.
U.K.
The Independent

British woman refused entry to Spain due to Brexit passport stamp rule

A British tourist was denied entry to Spain when she could not show a particular passport stamp that is now required post-Brexit.The woman, known only as Linda, told expat publication The Local that she had been travelling to visit her son, who lives in Spain, from Gibraltar when she was refused entry by border control.The issue was that she had taken a recent trip to Spain this summer - and Spanish officials had not given her an “exit stamp” when she left the country.“I was denied entry to Spain on 26 September due to my passport not being...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
healththoroughfare.com

The AI Built for Giving Ethical Advice Releases Potentially Racist Claim

People often like to take advice from one another, so why wouldn’t they take it from a robot as well? This seems to be what was in the minds of those scientists from the Allen Institute of AI who came up with the Delphi AI, which is meant for offering ethical guidance for those in need.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Racism epidemic shows Northern Ireland has not learned from its past

Northern Ireland is becoming more diverse but newcomers still stand out more than they would like to. For Muneera, a mother of three from Sudan, to blend in and become part of one of Belfast’s neighbourhoods was the ultimate dream. Five years ago, she escaped the turmoil of the Bashir regime and left everything behind as her family made for Belfast.
SOCIETY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
The Independent

Asylum-seekers staying in hotel pending age assessment was ‘unlawful’, says judge

A London council acted unlawfully when a child seeking asylum remained in a hotel pending assessments of their age, a High Court judge has concluded.Mr Justice Poole ruled in favour of the child and two others seeking asylum, who were initially placed in a Brent hotel in the summer of 2020 by the Home Office.A child would usually be placed into foster care or supported, independent living arrangements immediately.The three people approached Brent council saying they were children, and remained in the hotel until their age was assessed.Judge Poole said that the council acted “unlawfully” and “unreasonably” when deciding not...
LIFESTYLE

