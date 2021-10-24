Americans Hubbell-Donohue win Skate America ice dance

Let this sink in: Nathan Chen has not lost a competition since February 2018. Talk about unbeaten streaks. Since his disappointing sixth-place finish at the Pyeongchang Olympics, the 22-year-old Chen has won three world titles, the last three of his five U.S. championshipsand the two most recent Grand Prix finals. He enters Skate America this weekend as the overwhelming favorite to win his fifth consecutive gold medal.
LAS VEGAS -- Two Russian pairs teams led the way Friday night at Skate America. Evegenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov had the top score in the pairs short program with 80.36 points, followed by compatriots Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitriy Kozlovskiy at 75.43. Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan were third at 72.63.
LAS VEGAS -- As Nathan Chen struggled at Skate America, Vincent Zhou won his first major title to show the United States has two legitimate men's medal hopes at the upcoming Beijing Olympics. Until Saturday night, the 22-year-old Chen had won every competition he entered since March 2018. That streak...
The 2021-22 Grand Prix of Figure Skating series kicked off last Friday at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and did not disappoint. American athletes came away with two medals in men's singles and two in ice dance; the latter competition was a nail-biter, while the former featured a stunning breakout performance.
"In the future, I hope to do more quads." Despite being limited to "only" one quadruple jump and excluding her triple Axel, Russia's Alexandra Trusova out-skated training mate Daria Usacheva and South Korea's You Young to win the women's singles at Skate America on Sunday (24 October) in Las Vegas.
Headline results of noteworthy competitions around the world:. ● Alpine Skiing ● The FIS Alpine World Cup season opened in Soelden (AUT) with Giant Slaloms for men and women and the return of American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin to the top of the podium. Shiffrin trailed Swiss rival Lara Gut-Behrami by...
In the 32 years since the redoubtable Midori Ito became Japan’s first world figure skating champion, her country has become one of the most decorated in the sport. All the greatest success has been in singles, climaxed by Yuzuru Hanyu’s consecutive Olympic gold medals in 2014 and 2018. That background...
To the left: SUNY Plattsburgh students Amelie Przedwiecki, Mars Doerr, Jay Smith and Ali. Shivji pose on the ice at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. To the left: Freshman Sam Lubell flexes his skills on the ice with speed. Above: SUNY Plattsburgh freshmen Hilary Mora and Christian Pagano tests out...
VANCOUVER — Stepping out of the ballroom proved successful for the Canadian ice dancing team of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. The pair thrilled a hometown crowd and impressed the judges for the top score in the rhythm program during the opening day of the dance competition at the Skate Canada International figuring skating event Friday.
Discovery Green presents weekly 15-minute performances from Houston’s top figure skaters at The Ice at Discovery Green. The performances will occur between 7pm and 7:15pm. The performance is free to watch. Tickets to skate are $15 with skate rental included. .
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball was especially good to Fox, with the Atlanta-Houston World Series lifting the network to its first weekly ratings win in the young TV season. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
Vincent Zhou performs in the Exhibition Program during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America on Oct. 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating opened this past weekend with Skate America, held for a third straight time in Las Vegas. With many of the biggest names in U.S. figure skating taking part, and the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on the horizon, there were some strong performances and surprising results.
Jewell Mason, MCCC student, has always found a second home on the ice at Taylor SportsPlex. Mason is continuing her lifelong figure skating career in an adult level synchronized skating team. When she was 3, an ice skating scene came up on Mickey Mouse, Mason said. It was then she...
KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 31): Young national figure-skater C. Sree Abiraame turned in a dazzling performance to finish runner-up in the Cubs B girls’ free-skating category of the Narva Cup 2021 in Estonia on Saturday (Oct 30). The nine-year-old amassed 26.55 points to finish second out of 16 skaters, with home...
"Having all this extra weight, I can't do so many things with my body that I used to be able to do." Jazz Jennings is opening up about her struggles with binge-eating disorder. In the first look for Season 7 for the TLC series "I Am Jazz," which dropped Monday,...
It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
Comments / 0