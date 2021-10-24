Americans Hubbell-Donohue win Skate America ice dance

Let this sink in: Nathan Chen has not lost a competition since February 2018. Talk about unbeaten streaks. Since his disappointing sixth-place finish at the Pyeongchang Olympics, the 22-year-old Chen has won three world titles, the last three of his five U.S. championshipsand the two most recent Grand Prix finals. He enters Skate America this weekend as the overwhelming favorite to win his fifth consecutive gold medal.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO