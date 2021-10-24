CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Trainor And Her Husband Have Side-by-Side Toilets In Their House

Cover picture for the articleThey sometimes say that the family that plays together stays together. According to Meghan Trainor, the family that poops together stays together as well. I’ll admit, most of us appreciate spending time with our significant other. We might even make up the opportunity to...

Queen Medusa
9d ago

I'd rather he had his own bathroom. I've lived with men most of my life, the bathroom smells much better without them.

3
TODAY.com

Mandy Moore felt shame when parenthood came easy for husband

Mandy Moore remembers watching her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, “effortlessly step into” fatherhood after their son, Gus, was born in February. “Everything he did seemed easy. He could get Gus to go to sleep like that, to laugh like that, whereas I felt clumsy and awkward,” Moore told Parents. “I felt a lot of shame and a lot of guilt.”
Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
shefinds

Kate Middleton Just Made A Heartbreaking Statement About Addiction

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton gave an impassioned keynote speech for The Forward Trust‘s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign, lending her voice to the conversation as one of her many projects within her royal duties. Discussing the roots of addiction and common misconceptions surrounding the disease, Middleton addressed within her speech the frightening reality that nobody is truly above addiction.
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
Hello Magazine

Kristen Stewart reveals secret engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is engaged! The Spencer actress has announced that her girlfriend of three years Dylan Meyer has popped the question. Appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday to promote the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, the 31-year-old actress revealed: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," before opening up about the details of the proposal.
talentrecap.com

Gwen Stefani Dances to Maroon 5 with Her Kids, Blake Shelton in Adorable Video

Former coach on The Voice Gwen Stefani has the most adorable family, and we’re loving a recent video of she and her three sons dancing along to a Maroon 5 song. New hubby and best frienemy to Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton can also be seen dancing in the background of this fun moment.
DesignerzCentral

Justin Bieber’s Shocking Baby Announcement

Justin Bieber just released his new documentary, ‘Our World,’ on Friday and while the film shared a number of juicy tidbits about the singer’s life, one of the most noteworthy was an update on whether or not he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, had begun trying for a child yet.
cbslocal.com

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her ‘Hellraiser’ Halloween Costume

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs live on stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic,) (CNN) — From Beyoncé to Heidi Klum, some celebrities always go all out for Halloween. This year, there’s...
