If the Panthers want to keep their playoff hopes alive, they need to come out of this game with a W. Yes, I know it's early in the season but the schedule is only going to continue to get more challenging as we move along. Prior to the start of the season, I talked a lot about this team needing to stack up wins before they get to the last month of the season when they have to run through the gauntlet.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO