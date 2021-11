BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday declared a state of emergency for parts of Maryland threatened by severe coastal flooding. The declaration came hours after the governor announced the Department of Emergency Management had raised its activation level to better coordinate with local governments during the storm, which is forecast to bring flooding to coastal communities this weekend. The National Guard has also deployed resources to its Easton and Salisbury armories in case their help is needed.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO