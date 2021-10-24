CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Forecasters: California storm could bring ‘historic’ rain

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziFTB_0cbJ9htO00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A powerful storm roared ashore Sunday in Northern California, flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires as forecasters predict record-breaking rainfall.

Drenching rain and strong winds accompanied the arrival of an atmospheric river — a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean that was predicted to move south over the next few days. The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office warned of “potentially historic rain.”

Flooding was reported across the San Francisco Bay Area, closing streets in Berkeley and inundating the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland. By sunrise on Sunday, Mount Tamalpais just north of San Francisco had recorded over 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall during the previous 12 hours, the weather service said on Twitter.

About 150 miles (241 kilometers) to the north, the California Highway Patrol closed State Route 70 in Butte County because of mudslides within the massive Caldor Fire burn scar.

“We have already had several collisions this morning for vehicles hydroplaning, numerous trees falling, and several roadways that are experiencing flooding,” tweeted the highway patrol’s office in Oroville. “If you can stay home and off the roads today, please do. If you are out on the roads, please use extreme caution.”

Sacramento sets up evacuation center, sandbag pickup for residents in need

Burn areas remain a concern, as land devoid of vegetation can’t soak up heavy rainfall as quickly, increasing the likelihood of mudslides and flash flooding that could trap people.

“If you are in the vicinity of a recent burn scar and haven’t already, prepare now for likely debris flows,” the Sacramento weather service tweeted. “If you are told to evacuate by local officials, or you feel threatened, do not hesitate to do so. If it is too late to evacuate, get to higher ground.”

South of San Francisco, evacuation orders were in effect in the Santa Cruz Mountains over concerns that several inches of rain could trigger debris flows in the CZU Lightning Complex Fire burn scar. Further south, parts of western Santa Barbara County were under an evacuation warning in the area burned by this month’s Alisal Fire.

Strong winds were also expected, with gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph) at the windiest spots in Northern California. Elevations above 9,000 feet (2,745 meters) in the Sierra Nevada could get 18 inches of snow or more from Sunday until Monday morning.

Recent storms have helped contain some of the nation’s largest wildfires this year. But it remains to be seen if the wet weather will make a dent in the drought that’s plaguing California and the western United States. California’s climate is hotter and drier now and that means the rain and snow that does fall is likely to evaporate or absorb into the soil.

California’s 2021 water year, which ended Sept. 30, was the second driest on record and last year’s was the fifth driest on record. Some of the state’s most important reservoirs are at record low levels.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Photos: Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire

SEQUOIA CREST, Calif. (AP) — Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees. The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a […]
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX40

San Joaquin Valley residents must check burn status before using woodburning fireplaces

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As leaves fall and temperatures drop, millions of homeowners in the San Joaquin Valley will light up their woodburning fireplaces, sending wood smoke into the air.  Residential burning restrictions to protect air quality were recently put in place in the San Joaquin Valley, meaning homeowners will need to check their county’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Oroville, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
FOX40

Rain continues into Monday night, creating slick roads for evening commute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A weak weather system will bring rain showers to the Sacramento region Monday.  The showers will likely begin falling during the mid-to-late morning hours around Sacramento, spreading into the foothills. The San Joaquin Valley’s best chance of showers will be during the afternoon.  Rainfall totals will range from less than one-tenth […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Truckee extends moratorium on new short-term rentals to June

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The Truckee Town Council has voted unanimously to extend a moratorium on new short-term rental certificates until at least June 15. Last month, the council enacted a 45-day moratorium on new rentals in response to an increasing shortage of affordable housing for local workers. The Sierra Sun reports the extension approved […]
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Drought#Sierra Nevada#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Ap#State Route 70
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX40

FOX40

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy