Police: Man Wounded in Shooting on President Street in Annapolis
Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a shooting on President Street that left one person injured.
On October 23, 2021, at approximately 11:30pm, officers responded to the 900 block of President Street following the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male with injuries consistent with being shot. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police.
