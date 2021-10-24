CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Good, bad, worse: Shakur Stevenson's special night, 'bridgerweight' garbage

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8Ezc_0cbJ30rQ00
AP Photo / Ben Gray

A critical look at the past week in boxing

GOOD

It’s always exciting when you realize, with no doubt, that you’re witnessing a rare talent.

For me, that moment came on Saturday night, when the gifted Shakur Stevenson outclassed and then stopped then-WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring in the 10th round to win a major belt in a second division.

We all knew going into the fight that Stevenson was a fine boxer and athlete. However, his performance on Saturday was beyond strong given his opponent; it was dazzling, which changed the way I look at him.

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist toyed with a good, experienced fighter with an overwhelming combination of speed and ability, essentially doing as he pleased for nine-plus rounds. Herring, a proud former U.S. Marine, never quit but he didn’t have the tools necessary to survive the storm.

Stevenson outlanded Herring 164 to 87 (99 to 41 in power shots), according to CompuBox. Also worth noting is that Herring landed only 20% of his punches (87 of 436), which gives you an idea of Stevenson’s defensive abilities.

The new titleholder has outlanded his opponents in his last 43 rounds, which goes back five fights. Think about that.

And it wasn’t as if Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) was backpedaling or boxing carefully on Saturday. He stood his ground against a supposedly bigger, strong man, throwing and landing damaging shots both from the outside and toe-to-toe. Turns out he’s tough, too.

In the end, the 24-year-old from Newark, New Jersey, gave the defining performance of his young career on national television. He has arrived as a genuine force in the sport.

Afterward, he reiterated his desire to face fellow 130-pound champ Oscar Valdez in a title-unification bout. I don’t see Valdez doing much better than Herring did. I think it’s going to take the Gervonta Davises and Teofimo Lopezes to test this special fighter.

***

BAD

Herring (23-3, 11 KOs) has no reason to be ashamed given Stevenson’s ability but he had to expect more from himself.

His trainer repeatedly pushed him to work his way inside and let his hands go, which was sound advice. At the same time, that’s easier said than done when you’re being greeted with quick, hard punches that you can’t see coming.

Herring had some good moments when he bullied Stevenson, which was his only hope of winning the fight. However, they were the exceptions. The younger man was too good and too strong – physically and mentally – to bend to his opponent’s will.

In other words, there was nothing Herring could do to turn the tide. For that reason, the moment referee Mark Nelson stepped in to save a bloodied, beaten Herring from more punishment seemed aptly merciful.

Enough was enough. Stevenson had made his point at Herring’s expense.

What now for Herring? He’s 35. The 2012 Olympian had an impressive career, bouncing back from early losses to become a world champion at 33 and make three successful defenses. I would say he got the most out of his talent, which is all any fighter can expect from himself or herself.

It would be a perfect time for him to walk away. And he should do so with his head held high.

***

WORSE

I’ll keep saying it: I think the creation of the new “bridgerweight” division was a mistake.

One of the biggest problems in boxing is the proliferation of titles, which have become progressively less meaningful as new belts have emerged. So what does WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman do? He creates an 18th weight class.

Now, as I’ve written, I understand the thought process beyond the added money it will generate for the sanctioning body. Men between 200 and 225 pounds are often at a disadvantage against the biggest heavyweights.

The “bridgerweight” division creates a level playing field for those 224 pounds or less, as we saw on Saturday, when Oscar Rivas (28-1, 19 KOs) outpointed a game Ryan Rozicki (13-1, 13 KOs) to become the first titleholder in the new division.

I had to laugh when I saw that Rivas outweighed Rozicki by almost 20 pounds, thereby giving him a distinct size advantage. Ironic, huh? And it could get worse. Sulaiman has said he wants to lower the cruiserweight limit to 190, which could create 30-plus-pound differences.

Still, I get the line of thinking.

My suggestion was that if Sulaiman insisted upon adding a weight class, then he should eliminate one. That would be the strawweight (105-pound limit) division, which would be consistent with the notion that people in general are getting bigger.

Alas, the WBC now has 18 “champions,” if that’s what you want to call them. If the other three sanctioning bodies follow its lead, we’d have as many as 72 titleholders, not counting the lamentable secondary belts.

Let’s hope the “bridgerweight” division just goes away.

***

RABBIT PUNCHES

The best thing to come out of the Rivas-Rozicky fight was Rozicky’s effort. He was overmatched in terms of both size and ability but gave a strong effort nonetheless, which put him on the map. I assume he’ll go back down to cruiserweight, where I believe he could compete with most contenders. Rivas turned in a so-so performance given his advantages. … Forgive me for not getting excited about Nico Ali Walsh, who stopped someone named James Westley II on the Stevenson-Herring card. I have nothing against the grandson of Muhammad Ali or his desire to maintain the family legacy. He’s pursuing his dreams. The problem is that he’s a club fighter at best and, from my perspective, he won’t evolve into much more. This is carrying on the Ali legacy? Laila Ali, a Hall of Famer, was a worthy successor to “The Greatest.” Ali Walsh’s attempt to pick up where she left off just doesn’t resonate. … Evan Holyfield, the 24-year-old son of Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield, has more to his game than Ali Walsh. The younger Holyfield (8-0, 6 KOs) stopped Charles Stanford in two rounds on the Stevenson-Herring card. He’s tall (6-foot-2) and rangy for a 154-pounder. There might be something to him.

Comments / 0

Related
The Ring Magazine

Jamel Herring says he’s ready to ruin Shakur Stevenson’s party

Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring arrived in Atlanta on Monday with members of his team. Earlier today, his wife Jennifer joined him in the ATL. On Saturday night he faces what many expect will be the toughest challenge of his career, when he defends his junior lightweight title against Shakur Stevenson. The two southpaws will headline a Top Rank on ESPN show from the State Farm Arena.
ATLANTA, GA
KESQ

Shakur Stevenson jabs way to 10th-round TKO over Herring

ATLANTA (AP) — Shakur Stevenson stepped up in weight class and jabbed his way to a second world title, beating Jamel Herring by technical knockout in the 10th round of their junior lightweight championship bout. The former featherweight champion applied steady pressure throughout, and Stevenson (17-0) leaned on the jab that helped him on his way to a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics. Herring (23-3) never went down, but as the fight wore on he suffered substantial damage above both eyes. The fight was stopped briefly with 2:35 left in the 10th so that his badly bleeding forehead could receive attention from his corner.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson preview

2016 Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) faces the biggest test of his pro career on Saturday when he takes on WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Stevenson has already held the WBO belt at featherweight and is the interim champion, but as the belt was vacant when he took it Herring will be his first taste of real top ten opposition.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
BoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson tries to steal Jamel Herring’s belt during face-off

By Chris Williams: Shakur Stevenson got bold and tried to snatch WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring’s belt from his shoulders during their face-off on Thursday at their final press conference before this Saturday’s fight at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Challenger Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) was...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

WATCH: Jamel Herring, Shakur Stevenson Meet At Final Press Conference

Saturday will be make or break for both boxers. Jamel Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) will defend his WBO junior lightweight title against Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) in Atlanta. Stevenson, a former WBO featherweight titleholder, seeks to become a two-division champion while Herring looks to make his fourth successful defense.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Behind The Tale Of The Tape: The Upbringings Of Shakur Stevenson, Jamel Herring

On Saturday, October 23 in the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia, Jamel Herring will be defending his WBO Junior Lightweight title against Shakur Stevenson. Stevenson is the favorite to win the 130 Pound title fight, but Herring has years of experience and is the bigger fighter with a two-inch reach advantage. Both southpaws will put on a show around 10 p.m. eastern.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Shakur Stevenson
Person
Jamel Herring
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Laila Ali
3kingsboxing.com

Shakur Stevenson: “Top Rank Wants Valdez v Navarrete? C’mon Now!”

Shakur Stevenson is upset at Top Rank looking to make Oscar Valdez vs Emanuel Navarrete. Newly crowned WBO junior lightweight champion Shakur “Fearless” Stevenson (17-0, 9ko) has been on a mission to get a fight with WBC champion Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23ko). However, the top brass at Top Rank have a different plan, and Stevenson is not happy.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Boxing Council#Boxing#Combat#U S Marine#Compubox
Maxboxing

Shakur Stevenson dominates Jamel Herring, wins WBO super featherweight title

In the end, superior talent usually makes the difference. Talented Shakur Stevenson captured the WBO super featherweight world title by stopping game Jamel Herring in round 10 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, Saturday night. Time was 1:30. In the opening round, both southpaws fired numerous jabs. Stevenson,24, went...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Shakur Stevenson calls opponent ‘weird’ and ‘corny’ ahead of Atlanta showdown

Fight time is less than a week away and Shakur Stevenson is locked in. Posted in the boxing-friendly confines of Las Vegas, he’s prepped and ready for war, having hurled as many barbs at his opponent — Jamel Herring — as is possible leading up to their pending battle at 130 lbs. When prompted, the Newark-bred boxing dynamo took another jab at Herring — the current champ — who seeks to defend his WBO super featherweight title on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson Learns Valuable Lessons In Beating Friend Jamel Herring

In every sport, the athletes competing against one another are not only not necessarily bitter rivals, but they might be training partners as well. Watch the end of any NFL game, for example, and you’ll see players from opposing teams greet one another, generally their pals that they work out with in the offseason before heading to camp with their respective squads. Players have old college teammates, former teammates from previous stops in the league or friends made along the way, and the fidelity to their team in terms of training pauses when the season ends. It’s something that’s understood—players can help one another work out, even improve their skills, but the playbook, their strategy remains a secret.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ring Magazine

Gray Matter: Shakur Stevenson produces peak performance when it matters most

Muhammad Ali once explained his in-ring philosophy to British sportscaster and journalist Reg Gutteridge: “The main thing is – win! If it’s by one point, I win. Sometimes racehorses win by a nose. Mark Spitz, the great Olympic swimmer; most of the people he beat by a finger length, but he wins. The main thing is, you win!”
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

After the fight: How great can Shakur Stevenson be as a boxer?

Shakur Stevenson dominated Jamel Herring for the WBO super featherweight title. He’s a great boxer, but how much more can he achieve in his boxing career?. Potential is a word that gets thrown around a lot in boxing and sports in general. There’s always an abundance of fresh talent shooting up the ranks with athletic feats, but the potential isn’t always fulfilled. Shakur Stevenson is one of boxing’s young progressing stars, but can he become an all-time great?
NFL
Boxing Scene

Jamel Herring: No Excuses, Shakur Stevenson Was Just The Better Man

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA - Jamel Herring suffered his first defeat since 2017, when he was stopped in ten rounds by Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs), who captured the WBO super featherweight title and became a two-division world champion. Herring (23-3, 11 KOs), 35-years-old, was coming off the biggest...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy