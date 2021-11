Maybe it’s because I grew up in Hamburg, but it seems like things happen a little bit slower down there. This is not a bad thing. Slow and steady wins the race. While the eastern side of the village has flourished with new businesses and development, the western side still looks the same as it has for the past 30 years or more. However, development efforts are ramping up and the new Village Pizza and Pints is one business luring folks over to the quieter side of Hamburg.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO