Woman Afraid Of Vegetables Has Lived On Bread And Cheese For Three Decades

I have yet to meet a cheese I don't like. My latest discovery? Bread cheese. It's not a new cheese by any means, but unless you're from the land of cheese (aka Wisconsin), you might not have heard about it. Contrary to the name, there's no actual bread present in this type of cheese. My fascination with this cheese happened in a recent tasting where I was told to dunk a slice of bread cheese into a cup of steaming hot coffee. That's right, just like you would a cookie, but with cheese. As much as I love these two things, I never dreamed of pairing them, but I was pleasantly surprised. And that's not the only way to enjoy bread cheese. Here's what I learned from a Wisconsin Cheese pro on the tasty, fun-to-eat cheese.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO