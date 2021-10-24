CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics injury update: Jaylen OUT vs. Rockets with left patellar tendinopathy

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LTlf_0cbIwIWi00
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Per the Boston Celtics, All-Star forward Jaylen Brown will be sitting out the team’s tilt with the Houston Rockets Sunday evening in order to manage a flare-up of tendinitis in his left knee.

Brown has had issues with inflammation affecting tendons in his knee previously, having missed a few games to it in Boston’s 2020-21 season as well. That the Georgia native played north of 45 minutes in the Celtics’ double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks in Boston’s season opener could be related, particularly considering the comparatively muted follow-up performance Brown mustered two days later against the Toronto Raptors.

With Houston being about as superable of an opponent as any in the schedule, resting the Cal-Berkeley product makes plenty of sense given the chronic nature of tendinitis.

But the rest of the Celtics had better manage a better effort against a rebuilding Rockets squad than they did against the Raptors, or they may find themselves in a 0 – 3 hole come Monday.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown sounds off after disappointing 2OT loss vs. Wizards

The Boston Celtics are doing… uh, not great this season. They dropped to 2 – 4 this season after losing yet ANOTHER double overtime game, this time against the Washington Wizards. It’s been a tumultuous season that involved ugly blowouts, close wins against bottom-feeding teams, and getting booed in their home stadium. Things are certainly not going as planned for the Celtics.
NBA
dcsportsking.com

Daniel Gafford leaves game after scary collision with Jaylen Brown

Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford suffered a right quad contusion as result of scary collision with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. Both players were shaken up but Gafford to the worst of the collision. He laid on the court for several moments before being helped off the court. Initially there...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
SportsGrid

Jaylen Brown Will Sit vs. Rockets on Sunday, Dennis Shroder To Start

It’s not the start to the season the Boston Celtics were hoping for. The Celts are 0-2, dropping a 138-134 overtime decision to the New York Knicks in their season-opener and getting obliterated 115-83 by the Toronto Raptors in their home-opener. They head out to take on the Houston Rockets on Sunday as -5.5 favorites, but they’ll take to the court without their leading scorer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
chatsports.com

Jaylen Brown questionable against Rockets

Health isn’t a virtue often bestowed upon the Boston Celtics, so you shouldn’t be shocked to hear that Jaylen Brown has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets with left patella tendinopathy. We first learned of Brown’s knee issues back in February, when then-President of Basketball...
NBA
chatsports.com

Celtics Jaylen Brown Questionable For Wednesday’s Debut

The Boston Celtics announce forward Jaylen Brown is questionable to play ahead of Wednesday’s season opener with the New York Knicks. #NEBHInjuryReport for Opening Night tomorrow vs. New York:. Jaylen Brown (Post Health & Safety Protocols Recovery) – QUESTIONABLE. Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT. Brown was placed...
NBA
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Could Al Horford Return Vs. Raptors?

The Boston Celtics have been without Al Horford after he tested positive for COVID-19, and on Wednesday opened up their season against the New York Knicks with a loss. Hopefully, he’ll be back for his season debut Friday to enjoy a reunion with Celtics fans at TD Garden in the first home game of the year.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The New York Knicks#The Toronto Raptors#Cal Berkeley#Celtics Wire
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Celtics’ Jaylen Brown goes Shaqtin on wide-open slam in crucial 2OT moment vs. Knicks

Jaylen Brown gave it his all for the Boston Celtics during their season opener against the New York Knicks. Unfortunately with the game extending to double-overtime, he just didn’t have enough gas left. With that said, the young Celtics star found himself on the wrong end of a Shaqtin’ a Fool moment with a botched […] The post VIDEO: Celtics’ Jaylen Brown goes Shaqtin on wide-open slam in crucial 2OT moment vs. Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
MassLive.com

How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown dazzled in career-best night vs. Knicks and what he’s looking for in Boston’s next game

NEW YORK — The plan was to ease Jaylen Brown back into action, at least partly. The 24-year-old All-Star was fresh out of quarantine after contracting COVID-19, unsure if he was even able to go for the season opener Wednesday. C’s coach Ime Udoka said they were going to give him shorter stints to alleviate any stress that comes with the physicality of NBA ball.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Julius Randle, Evan Fournier Lead Knicks to 2OT Opening Win vs. Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Madison Square Garden was rocking like it was Game 7, and Julius Randle put together a performance fitting of the moment. Randle scored 35 points and Evan Fournier added 32 as the New York Knicks earned a 138-134 win over the Boston Celtics in a double-overtime thriller Wednesday to kick off their 2021-22 NBA season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Questionable For Season Opener Vs. Knicks

It doesn’t come as a huge surprise, but the Boston Celtics will be without one of its core players for its season opener Wednesday. In the first game of the year against the New York Knicks, veteran big Al Horford has been ruled out as expected. Jaylen Brown’s availability, however, is still up in the air.
NBA
NESN

Celtics Injury Update: Josh Richardson Late Scratch For Opener Vs. Knicks

Josh Richardson’s debut with the Boston Celtics will have to wait. The newly acquired wing was a late scratch ahead of their season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The Celtics said Richardson was experiencing a migraine and wouldn’t be available. You can imagine...
NBA
NBA

Raptors vs. Celtics: score, updates, news, stats and highlights

Following their season-opening loss to the Washington Wizards, the Toronto Raptors hit the road for a one-game trip. Toronto's opponent? The Boston Celtics. The Celtics are coming off of a loss themselves. Boston fell to the New York Knicks in its season-opener, losing in a double-overtime thriller. Jaylen Brown stole the show with a career-high 46 points while two-time All-Star Jayson Tatum struggled with 20 points on 7-for-30 shooting from the field.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy