Celtics injury update: Jaylen OUT vs. Rockets with left patellar tendinopathy

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Per the Boston Celtics, All-Star forward Jaylen Brown will be sitting out the team’s tilt with the Houston Rockets Sunday evening in order to manage a flare-up of tendinitis in his left knee.

Brown has had issues with inflammation affecting tendons in his knee previously, having missed a few games to it in Boston’s 2020-21 season as well. That the Georgia native played north of 45 minutes in the Celtics’ double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks in Boston’s season opener could be related, particularly considering the comparatively muted follow-up performance Brown mustered two days later against the Toronto Raptors.

With Houston being about as superable of an opponent as any in the schedule, resting the Cal-Berkeley product makes plenty of sense given the chronic nature of tendinitis.

But the rest of the Celtics had better manage a better effort against a rebuilding Rockets squad than they did against the Raptors, or they may find themselves in a 0 – 3 hole come Monday.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!