NFL

Daniel Jones, defense lead Giants to upset win over Panthers

By Dan Benton
 9 days ago
The New York Giants took the field on Sunday in front of a half-empty MetLife Stadium for a game against the Carolina Panthers. And over the first two quarters, it was evident why the stadium was lacking its usual volume.

Penalties, missed assignments, dropped passes, poor tackling, terrible play-calling… You name it and it was more of the same for Big Blue.

Yet, somehow, the Giants actually took a 5-3 lead into halftime.

Coming out for the second half however, the Giants turned things up a notch. Play-calling became creative enough to save Daniel Jones from the poor O-Line play, while the defense harassed Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold relentlessly — to the point where he was eventually benched.

The Giants didn’t take their foot off the gas for a change and cruised through the fourth quarter to secure just their second victory of the season.

Final score: Giants 25, Panthers 3

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Giants 0 5 7 13 25

Panthers 3 0 0 0 3

Keys to the game

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
  • The Giants defense recorded 6.0 sacks and 10 QB hits on Sunday.
  • New York outgained Carolina, 302 to 173.
  • The Giants won the time of possession battle, 34:35 to 25:25.
  • Big Blue averaged 4.5 yards per play and held Carolina to 2.8 yards per play.
  • The Giants defense held Carolina to 2-of-15 on third down (2-4 on fourth down)

It was over when...

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Late in the third quarter, the Giants, leading by a score of just 5-3, ran a reverse to wide receiver Dante Pettis. Immediately, Pettis pulled up and unleashed a pass toward the sideline where quarterback Daniel Jones went up and made a ridiculous one-handed catch.

The play completely energized the Giants on both sides of the ball and the offensive eventually capped off the drive with a touchdown (from Jones to Pettis, ironically).

With the defense playing their best game of the season, Big Blue never looked back.

Players of the game

AP Photo/Seth Wenig
  • DL Leonard Williams (6 tackles, 3 QB hits, 1.5 sacks)
  • QB Daniel Jones (247 total yards, 1 TD)
  • S Jabrill Peppers (5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 sack)
  • DL Azeez Ojulari (5 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 QB hits, 2.5 sacks)

Injuries

Al Bello/Getty Images

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter appeared to suffer an ankle injury early in the second quarter. He was looked at on the sideline, re-taped and appeared gimpy while trying to run. He eventually returned to the game.

Safety Jabrill Peppers, while taking a punt midway through the third quarter, got hit hard and remained on the ground for an extended period of time. He was helped up by trainers and then gingerly walked off the field. He did not return.

Early in the fourth quarter, offensive tackle Matt Peart got a little banged up and limped around a bit. He was forced to leave the game, but returned just a few plays later.

Safety Xavier McKinney and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson collided with under 4:00 remaining in the game and both looked dinged, but each stayed on the field.

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Giants head coach Joe Judge will hold a conference call with the team’s beat writers on Monday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

The Giants will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 1 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kickoff is 8:15 pm. ET.

