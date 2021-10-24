CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants defeat Panthers: Winners, losers and those in between

By Dan Benton
 9 days ago
For just the second time this season, the New York Giants picked up a victory — this time, a 25-3 upset victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Things didn’t look good early, but the Giants weathered the storm and came out strong in the second half. In what felt like the blink of the eye, they were rolling on both sides of the ball and up big on the scoreboard.

Joe Judge & Co. didn’t take their foot off the gas and sailed to their first home win of the year.

Here’s a look at the winners and losers (and those in between) from Week 7.

Winners

Leonard Williams: For the second week in a row, The Big Cat made his presence felt on the inside. He was regularly pushing the pocket, creating havoc for Sam Darnold & Co. and was even credited with a safety after forcing Darnold into an intentional grounding. He later added 1.5 sacks.

Daniel Jones: What a day for Danny Dimes. He got the job done with his arm, with his legs and with his hands. He completed 23 of his 33 passes for 203 yards and 1 TD, rushed eight times for 28 yards and hauled in one pass for 16 yards. It was even more impressive than it sounds.

Jabrill Peppers: Peppers said this week that he just wanted to win and make plays. Before leaving the game in the third quarter, he did just that. He was solid in coverage, which has been a weakness, and made several big plays on defense. His return game wasn’t anything to write home about, but we’ll give him a pass for that.

Dante Pettis: What a game for Pettis after an ugly debut in Week 6. He came up big time and time again, finishing the game with 55 total yards and one key touchdown.

Azeez Ojulari: The rookie had the best game of his career to date and it wasn’t close. The pass rush is what everyone will talk about (4 QB hits, 2.5 sacks), but he was equally as solid against the run — both as far as tackling and setting the edge. He looked every bit as good as the hype coming out of college.

Others: Quincy Roche, Evan Engram, Dexter Lawrence, Darius Slayton

Losers

Matt Peart: Peart’s poor game against the Los Angeles Rams proved to be anything but an anomaly. He played equally as poor against the Panthers, getting beat with ease, blowing assignments, missing his blocks and finding himself flagged for back-breaking penalties.

Lorenzo Carter: Carter got a little dinged up on Sunday, but before and after that, he was nearly invisible. Even when the Panthers were forced to drop back on every play later in the game, Carter couldn’t capitalize. He finished the game with four tackles, no sacks, no pressures and no QB hits.

Others: Billy Price, Darnay Holmes

Mixed reviews

Logan Ryan: Ryan had a few solid moments on Sunday but they were heavily outweighed by his poor tackling. At halftime, Ryan had missed three tackles and arguably added one later in the game. He did settle down however, which kept him out of the losers section.

James Bradberry: Bradberry wasn’t perfect on Sunday but it was a step forward for him. He had been beaten up pretty good over the first six weeks of the season, but wasn’t nearly as picked on against the Panthers. He also hauled in his third interception of the year.

Devontae Booker: It was a real up-and-down day for Booker, who couldn’t find any room to run but also hurt himself with some poor field vision initially. He also whiffed on a few chips. However, as the game wore on he began more impactful, specifically through the air. He also had a few tough runs that helped create key first downs and burn clock.

Others: Kyle Rudolph, Evan Engram

