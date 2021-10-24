‘People Will Write Books About How He Interprets the False Nine’; Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino’s Role at Liverpool

Roberto Firmino has really stepped up his game this season for Liverpool and speaking after the Manchester United game, Jurgen Klopp has said how people will write books about him.

Bobby Firmino is currently playing some of the best football he has played in a Liverpool shirt.

He has scored four goals and got one assist this season, but, as we know, Firmino's game isn't all about his stats.

In today's game against Manchester United, the Brazilian was unbelievable. He was terrorising Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof the entire game.

Creating space for Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah to score the goals they did.

Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopp had some very high praise for the Brazilian, saying people will write books about him.

"Mo [Salah] gets a lot of attention and rightly so but Firmino was outstanding. For people with football knowledge, people will write books about how he interprets the false 9.

"We don't say he invented it but it looks like that at times. It was insane." said Klopp.

Author Verdict

I'll be the first to admit that I would've replaced Roberto Firmino this summer but the Brazilian has proved me wrong.

He has really improved this season and is showing shades of his 2017/18 season where he was unbelievable.

Hopefully the Brazilian can keep this up and get some goals and assists to go along with his great performances.

