Players in the girls U15 division of 2021 NMIFA Youth Fall League were on fire last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. Pia Ngewakl knocked in nine goals to lift Southern United Football Club to a 15-0 demolition of Shirley’s FC. Summer Manahane was also on target as she four five goals, while Jacqlene Torres scored the other goals for Southern, which improved its win-draw-loss record to 4-0-1 to keep the No. 2 spot in the team standings behind the unbeaten TanHoldings FC (5-0-0).

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO