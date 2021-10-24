CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Man arrested for alleged nuisance

By Press Release
Saipan Tribune
 9 days ago

On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at about 9:08am, the CNMI Department of Public Safety received a call reporting an alleged quarantine violator at the Kanoa Resort in Chalan Kanoa. A transport and tracking team from the COVID-19 task force was immediately sent to...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Several Guns, Various Drugs Uncovered During Search In Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Two people were arrested after several firearms and various drugs, including fentanyl, were found while authorities served a search warrant in Grass Valley, police said Tuesday. Scott Brett Frazer, 28, and Allen Bruce Pollock, 34, were booked into jail on multiple drug- and firearm-related charges. The Grass Valley Police Department said the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office assisted in serving the search warrant Tuesday morning along the 16000 block of Round Valley Circle. A search of the home uncovered dozens of firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, psychedelic mushrooms, prescription drugs and other stolen items that were linked to at least two burglaries in the area, police said. See photos of the confiscated items below. gv-drug-bust(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)gv-gun-bust(credit: Grass Valley Police Department) Frazer and Pollock are known felons who were suspected of selling fentanyl and other drugs. Both were arrested without incident.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
New York Post

Man arrested for allegedly killing alligator, posting video on Snapchat

A Georgia man has been busted after allegedly killing an alligator and posting a gruesome video of its corpse on Snapchat, authorities said. Brock Sherman Devore was arrested Sunday for allegedly hunting alligators out of season and without permission in Burke County, news station WRDW reported. Wildlife authorities said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda#Kanoa Resort
Wiscnews.com

Reedsburg police arrest man for allegedly striking mailboxes while driving drunk

A man who the Reedsburg Police Department said struck mailboxes with his car while driving drunk has been released on a $3,000 signature bond. Nathan A. Stieve, 37, of Reedsburg, was charged Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony OWI, driving with a prohibited alcohol content and two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer. He was also cited for refusing to take a test for intoxication after being arrested, according to court records.
REEDSBURG, WI
lakercountry.com

Jamestown man arrested after allegedly firing gun in home with child

Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston said the sheriff’s office arrested a Jamestown man on Monday after allegedly firing a gun in a home where a one-year-old child was present. James Richard Goins, age 35, faces charges of wanton endangerment first degree (two counts), tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Cumberland Times-News

Cumberland man arrested for alleged protective order violations

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday after he returned to an Oldtown Road residence in alleged violation of a protective order, Cumberland Police said. Jeffery Scott Ritchie, 51, was taken into custody on charges of resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property and two counts of violation of a final protective order.
CUMBERLAND, MD
The Exponent

Lafayette man arrested for alleged drugs violation with child present

A Lafayette man was arrested after he was allegedly found with drugs in his car while a child was in it, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. Ryan Cunningham, 30, was reportedly found with the drugs after he was pulled over for disregarding a stop sign Sunday afternoon. An officer noticed the child in Cunningham’s car was sitting in the front passenger seat without the appropriate restraints.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The State-Journal

Man arrested for allegedly starting Leawood Drive apartment fire

A man was arrested and booked on Thursday night for allegedly starting a fire that killed two young women at an apartment on Leawood Drive last month, according to a statement released from the Louisville Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Ibrahim Muhammad...
FRANKFORT, KY
Port Townsend Leader

Port Hadlock man arrested for alleged assault of police officer

A 33-year-old Port Hadlock man arrested for allegedly assaulting a Port Townsend police officer made his first court appearance Friday, was punctuated by exaggerated yawns, a loud belch, and calling the judge an “idiot.”. Zachary Austin Taylor is facing charges of third-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree malicious mischief,...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
nny360.com

Castorland man allegedly menaces police during arrest

NEW BREMEN — A Castorland man’s reaction to being arrested by state police Wednesday evening led to a more serious charge after he allegedly menaced officers. At about 7:30 p.m. in New Bremen, Rodney M. Houppert, 83, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny related to an Oct. 15 incident, according to police.
NEW BREMEN, OH
WGME

Fairfield man arrested for allegedly burglarizing high school

FAIRFIELD (WGME) -- Police in Fairfield have arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly burglarizing a high school. Investigators say they charged Caleb Ferreira after responding to Lawrence High School just after 7 a.m. Monday for a report of burglary, theft and criminal mischief at the school. Officers executed a search warrant...
FAIRFIELD, ME
WEAR

Destin man arrested for alleged battery and cocaine possession

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Destin man was arrested Monday for allegedly striking a woman in the face while holding a knife in his other hand in Okaloosa County. Carlos Che Ake, 26, faces charges including aggravated assault, battery, possession of cocaine, and a moving traffic violation. Deputies say Che...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy